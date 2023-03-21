(Original title: Southbound funds bought about 5.7 billion net on March 20: Continue to increase their holdings of SMIC and Meituan and sell Dongfang Selection and China Mobile)

News from the Financial Associated Press on March 20 (edited by Ma Yijie)According to Wind data, the transaction volume of southbound funds on that day was 38.131 billion Hong Kong dollars, with a net purchase of 5.692 billion Hong Kong dollars. Among them, the net purchase of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect was 2.797 billion Hong Kong dollars, and the net purchase of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect was 2.895 billion Hong Kong dollars.

According to exchange data, southbound funds on March 20:

Significant net purchases: Tencent Holdings (00700.HK) HK$891 million; SMIC (00981.HK) HK$215 million; Meituan-W (03690.HK) HK$121 million.

Substantial net sales: China Mobile (00941.HK) HK$888 million; WuXi Biologics (02269.HK) HK$208 million; Oriental Selection (01797.HK) HK$309 million; Kingdee International (00268.HK) HK$27 million.

Investment points:

Tencent Holdings fell 1.36% today.In the context of the weakening of the Hong Kong stock market, southbound funds still maintained their purchases of Tencent, with a cumulative purchase of nearly 7 billion Hong Kong dollars in the past 11 trading days. Tencent will announce its results this week. At present, 21 brokerages comprehensively predict that Tencent’s net profit in 2022 will be about 109.672-122.878 billion yuan, a year-on-year decline of about 0.7%-11.4%.

SMIC fell 1.69% today.SMIC has received continuous attention from southbound funds since last week. As of March 17, southbound funds have increased their holdings for 6 consecutive trading days, accumulatively increasing to over 32 million shares.

Meituan fell 1.15% today.The trend of Meituan’s recent southward increase in holdings has continued. In the previous 20 trading days, it has accumulated about 17.56 million shares, which is equivalent to about 3.48 billion Hong Kong dollars in terms of average price.

China Mobile fell 3.56% today.The continuous increase of holdings of China Mobile by southbound funds has been interrupted, and the net selling amount is relatively large today.

WuXi Biologics fell 5.94% today.Since last week, WuXi Biologics has been frequently reduced by southbound funds.

Oriental Selection fell 14.63% today.On March 17, southbound funds reduced their holdings by about 1.67 million shares, and continued to reduce their holdings today. On the news side, Dongfang Selection has previously continued to ferment the marketing of farmed shrimp.

Kingdee International fell 18.77% today.It was suddenly sold out by southbound funds, and Huawei said on the news that it would enter the ERP software field.