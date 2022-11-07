From 0:00 to 24:00 on November 6, 41 new local confirmed cases and 18 asymptomatic infections (including 4 asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases, 30 of which have been notified), 53 cases of quarantined observers, 2 There were no new suspected cases among social screening personnel; 3 new imported confirmed cases (including 1 asymptomatic infected person transferred to confirmed case) and 18 asymptomatic infected persons, with no new suspected cases. 23 cases were cured and discharged, and 16 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Indigenous cases

Confirmed case 1: Currently living in Tugou New Village, Changping District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 2: Currently living in Jinyu Vanke City, Changping District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed cases 3, 11, and 26: Currently living in Area A of Jinzejiayuan, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 6.

Confirmed cases 4, 5, and 6: Live in Liulitun Beili, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 6.

Confirmed case 7: Currently living in No. 2 Dongzeyuan Hospital, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 8: Currently living in the second district of Anhuaxili, Chaoyang District, a social screener, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed cases 9 and 25: Currently living in Changyou Yayuan, Dongba, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 6.

Confirmed case 10: Currently living in Dongli Community of Shuangqiao Hot Spring, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed cases 12, 13, and 33: Currently living in Area B of Jinzejiayuan, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 6.

Confirmed case 14: Currently living in District 1, Nanhu Dongyuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 15: Currently living in Shuimu Tiancheng Community, Haidian District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 16: Currently living in Jin’ao International Apartment, Huayuan Road Street, Haidian District. He is an isolated observer. He was diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 17: Currently living in Yuexinhui Community, Miyun District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 18: Currently living in the Greenland Langshan Health Industrial Park in Miyun District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 19: Currently living in Dongcaiyuan Community, Miyun District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed cases 20 and 36: Currently living in Jizhuang Village, Miyun District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 21: Currently living in Xinli North District, Orchard, Miyun District. He is an isolated observer. He was diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 22: Currently living in Shangying Village, Yufu, Tongzhou District, a social screener, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed cases 23 and 24: They are currently living in Shiguzhuang Village, Tongzhou District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 6.

Confirmed case 27: Currently living in No. 1 Dongzeyuan Hospital, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 28: Currently living in No. 4 Beiyuan Road, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 29: Currently living in No. 3 Anwai Street, Dongcheng District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed cases 30 and 31: Currently living in Area A, Huahanfuyuan, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 6.

Confirmed case 32: Currently living in Jintaili Fujiayuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 34: Currently living in District 1 of Xiaohuangzhuang Community, Dongcheng District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 35: Currently living in No. 55, Ande Road, Dongcheng District, an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Confirmed case 37: Currently living in Zhangjiawu Village, Shunyi District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected persons 1 and 18: Currently living in Shiguzhuang Village, Tongzhou District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: Now living in Shuimu Tiancheng Community, Haidian District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infection 3: Currently living in the first district of Nanhu Dongyuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 4: Now living in Gaoyangshubeili, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: Currently living in Liulitun Beili, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 6: Currently living in Area C of Jinzejiayuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 7: Now living in the second district of Anzhenxili, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 8: Now living in Xinli North District, Orchard, Miyun District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infection 9: Now living in the fourth district of No. 8 Shunsha Road, Changping District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected persons 10 and 11: Currently living in Changyou Yayuan, Dongba, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 12: Currently living in Dongze Campus of Beijing Middle School in Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 13: Currently living in Jintaili Fujiayuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 14: Currently living in District D of Huahanfuyuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 15: Now living in Beijing Xiangsong Phase II, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 16: Now living at No. 21 Andri North Street, Dongcheng District, he is an isolation observer and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Asymptomatic infected person 17: Now living in the first village of Ciqu, Tongzhou District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 6.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad

Confirmed case 1: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Germany on October 26, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on November 6.

Confirmed case 2: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from the United Arab Emirates on November 4, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on November 6.

Confirmed case 3: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from the United Arab Emirates on November 4, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. It was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on November 5, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on November 6.

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.

Citywide16Number of days without reported cases in districts and economic and technological development zones

area Days without reported cases Yanqing District 30 Fangshan District 28 Huairou District 19 Xicheng District 6 Economic Development Zone 5 Shijingshan District 4 Mentougou District 3 Fengtai District 1 Daxing District 1 Pinggu District 1 Dongcheng Area Chaoyang District Haidian District Tongzhou District Shunyi District Changping District MiyunArea

2020year2moon29Since the outbreak of the imported epidemic in Japan

Source countries (regions) of imported confirmed cases

Country of origin (region) Number of confirmed cases Russia 145 U.K. 117 Germany 68 South Korea 63 France 57 United Arab Emirates 55 Spain 48 Austria 31 Italy 31 U.S. 27 Denmark 22 Sweden 21 Serbia 19 Greece 19 Japan 18 Pakistan 16 Canada 9 Turkmenistan 9 Thailand 8 Switzerland 8 Turkey 7 Hungary 6 Guinea 6 the Philippines 5 Indonesia 5 Iran 4 Senegal 4 Zimbabwe 3 Brazil 3 Republic of Congo) 3 Ireland 3 Angola 3 Papua New Guinea 2 Moldova 2 Poland 2 Ethiopia 2 Cyprus 2 Bahamas 2 Romania 2 Equatorial Guinea 2 Norway 2 Luxembourg 1 Belgium 1 Netherlands 1 Mexico 1 Jordan 1 Uzbekistan 1 Singapore 1 Tajikistan 1 Zambia 1 Iraq 1 South Africa 1 Mauritius 1 Bangladesh 1 Egypt 1 Cameroon 1 Congo (gold) 1 Namibia 1 Niger 1 Morocco 1 Portugal 1 Albania 1 Chile 1 Georgia 1 Madagascar 1 Ghana 1 China Hong Kong 299 Taiwan, China 136 total 1321

Adhere to wearing masks in a scientific and standardized manner, and in restaurants and cafeterias when taking van elevators and public transportation such as planes, trains, subways, and buses in crowded places such as supermarkets, theaters, hotels, and hotels When visiting the hospital, escorting, nucleic acid testing, and respiratory symptoms, masks should be worn in a standardized manner. Risk personnel should wear N95 or KN95 medical protective masks and do good hand hygiene when they are in centralized isolation and transfer, check-in, meal collection, nucleic acid sampling, going out for medical treatment, and release from isolation.

Autumn and winter are the seasons of high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases such as influenza. Citizens and friends are requested to pay attention to the recent temperature changes, do a good job of preventing cold and keep warm, adding or removing clothing as the temperature changes, keeping indoor air circulation and the environment clean, paying attention to personal hygiene, ensuring adequate sleep, and adhering to an appropriate amount of sleep. Exercise, avoid going to public places with crowded people and poor air mobility, and minimize contact with patients with influenza-like cases.