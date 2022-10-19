Source title: The newly infected people in Beijing on the 19th were all quarantine observers City disease control: Strengthening campus epidemic prevention management

From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 19, 12 new cases of local infection were added in Beijing. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the city’s epidemic prevention and control situation is severe and complex, and it is at a critical moment. It is necessary to strengthen the investigation of risk personnel. Schools, kindergartens, nursery institutions, supermarkets, construction sites, entertainment and fitness, catering institutions and other places with dense personnel should establish personnel ledgers and implement dynamic management.

City disease control reminder to strengthen campus epidemic prevention management

The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported: From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 18, 41 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added, including 40 cases of isolation observers and 1 case of social screening personnel; 16 cases in Chaoyang District, Haidian District 9 cases, 7 cases in Xicheng District, 6 cases in Dongcheng District, 1 case each in Fengtai District, Shunyi District, and Huairou District; 33 mild cases and 8 asymptomatic infections. Another asymptomatic infected person has been transferred to a confirmed case and has been notified.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 19, 12 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added, all of whom were quarantined and observed; 6 cases in Chaoyang District, 3 cases in Xicheng District and 3 cases in Haidian District; 8 cases of mild cases and 4 cases of asymptomatic infection example.

The epidemic prevention and control situation in this city is severe and complicated, and at a critical moment, it is necessary to strengthen the investigation of risk personnel, especially schools, kindergartens, nursery institutions, supermarkets, construction sites, entertainment and fitness, catering institutions and other places with dense personnel to establish personnel ledgers , implement dynamic management, truthfully provide full-caliber personnel information when investigating risk personnel, quickly implement the inspection and control of risk personnel and locations, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures; strengthen epidemic prevention management, and arrange for special personnel to scan the code for all entering personnel. Warm and check nucleic acid negative certificates to ensure that “every entry must be scanned, every scan must be inspected, and no one will be missed”, and the cleaning and disinfection of toilets, elevators, escalators and other key places and public supplies such as floor mats, mops, faucets, and door handles will be strengthened. .

Strengthen the management of epidemic prevention on campus, attach importance to the health education of teachers and students, and urge students to strictly abide by scientific norms, such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating regularly, not gathering, not gathering together, and maintaining a safe social distance. , fatigue, loss of smell and taste, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, conjunctivitis, myalgia and diarrhea, etc. 11 types of symptoms related to new coronary pneumonia, even on weekends and holidays, report to school as soon as possible, go to the hospital fever clinic for investigation, and see a doctor During this period, the relevant epidemic prevention requirements must be strictly followed. In order to ensure the safety of the school and students, parents and co-residents are encouraged to implement various epidemic prevention regulations, and do not have meals, gatherings, or go to crowded places.

Please contact the officially announced case activity trajectory, people entering or returning to Beijing from risk areas, and receiving calls, text messages, health treasure pop-ups, health treasure yellow codes or red codes to alert risk personnel, and immediately take the initiative to the community, units, hotels, etc. Report, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.

All districts go all out to do a good job in investigation and control

In response to the epidemic situation in the area, Dongcheng District will continue to make good use of the emergency response mechanism, further improve the speed and efficiency, and do a good job in risk management and control from a quick and detailed manner. , and resolutely stop the chain of transmission of the epidemic. Strictly implement anti-epidemic measures for people who are quarantined at home and those living with them, and do a good job in ensuring services such as living materials, medical treatment and medicine purchases.

Xicheng District continued to implement the emergency response mechanism, implemented various prevention and control measures strictly, quickly and meticulously, strengthened flow investigation and traceability, determined risk points, checked risk personnel, implemented control over all high-risk personnel involved, and completed risk points and The comprehensive sterilization of the external environment involved in the infected person has spread to the risk points and risk personnel in the foreign-related area for the first time.

Haidian District has continued to implement the emergency response mechanism, accelerated the conduct of flow investigations, location management and control, classified transfers, nucleic acid testing and other disposal work, and resolutely blocked the chain of transmission at the fastest speed. At present, management and control measures have been implemented for risk points and personnel in Haidian District, and risk information in foreign-related areas has been simultaneously circulated.

Chaoyang District has further accelerated the traceability of the flow, strengthened the prevention and control force, stepped up the command and dispatch, and implemented various epidemic prevention and control measures in a strict and meticulous manner. Continue to do a good job in the management of home observation, home health monitoring personnel and co-occupants, and provide service guarantees with heart and emotion. Up to now, isolation and control measures have been implemented for risk points and personnel involved in the area, and risk information related to other areas has been simultaneously circulated. Buildings 3, 7, and 9 of No. 2 Courtyard Bailusi Road, Wangsiying Township implement “area closure, door-to-door service without leaving home”; Buildings, Building 7, Building 9) implement “one grid on the first floor, people do not go out of the grid, and pick things at different peaks”; Baiyang Jingyuan Area A and the bottom business implement “area closed, stay at home, Door-to-door service”; the surrounding bottom businesses and social units in the C area of ​​Baiyang Jingyuan, the southern area of ​​Haitang Commune and the above areas implement “grid management, people do not leave the grid, and pick things at different peaks”. Dongba Township, Huahanfuyuan D District, Building 426 and the bottom business implement “area closed, stay at home, door-to-door service”; other buildings and bottom business in Huahanfuyuan D District (except Building 426 and bottom business) Implement “one grid on the first floor, people do not go out of the grid, and take things at different peaks”; the Dongba Campus of Chaoyang District Experimental Primary School on the southeast side of Huahan Fuyuan D District, and the kindergarten of the State-owned Assets Center of the Education Commission have adopted measures to suspend classes, and all teachers and students are healthy at home. Monitor for 3 days, do not go out unless necessary. The airport campus of Beijing Qiushi Vocational School implements “regional closure, door-to-door service without leaving home”. In the next step, control measures will be dynamically adjusted according to the development of the epidemic and the results of nucleic acid testing.

Newly infected persons

Infected persons 186 to 190 and 192: their current addresses are Building 6, Building 5, Building 21, Building 2 and Building 12, Area A, Baiyang Jingyuan, Wangsiying Township, Chaoyang District, Wangsiying Township, Chaoyang District Building 9, Yard 2, Bailusi Road. As a close contact of infected person 158, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 18, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical types were all mild.

Infected Person 191: Lives at No. 56 B, Beili Shi Road, Xicheng District. As a close contact of infected person 120, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 17, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 18. The clinical type was mild.

Infected 193, 195: closed-loop managers. On October 18, it was reported that the nucleic acid test results were positive. On that day, 193 of the infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, the clinical classification was mild, and 195 of the infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Infected persons 194 and 200: Currently living in Building 2, No. 1 Yard, Dongyingfang, Dongzhimen Street, Dongcheng District. As close contacts of infected persons 145 and 157, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 18, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive. A confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical types were all mild.

Infected persons 196, 197, and 199: their current addresses are Building 3, Yard 82, Xueyuan South Road, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District, and Building 18, Yard 12, Zhongguancun South Street, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District. As close contacts of infected person 143, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 18, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive. On the same day, infected persons 196 and 197 were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections, and infected person 199 was diagnosed as a confirmed case. The clinical classification was mild.

Infected persons 198 and 207: They are the same family members of infected person 180, and their current address is the same as that of infected person 180. As their close contacts, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test results were reported to be positive on October 18, and asymptomatic infections were diagnosed on October 18 and October 19.

Infected Person 201: Currently living at No. 18, Shatushan Back Street, Gymnasium Road Street, Dongcheng District. As a close contact of infected person 122, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 18, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected Person 202: Currently living in Building 10, Xinjingjiayuan East District, Chongwenmenwai Street, Dongcheng District. As a close contact of infected person 101, he was quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 18, he reported that the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on the same day.

Infected person 203: Through the screening of the fever clinic, it was found that he is currently living at No. 426, District D, Huahanfuyuan, Dongba Township, Chaoyang District, and is a student at school. He reported that he had fever symptoms on October 14. He went to the fever clinic on October 18 and reported that the nucleic acid test result was positive. He was diagnosed as a confirmed case on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected Person 204: As a close contact of Infected Person 148, quarantined. On October 19, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected persons 205, 210, and 211: they are the same family members of infected person 158, and their current address is the same as that of infected person 158. As their close contacts, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 18, they reported that the nucleic acid test results were positive. On October 19, 205 and 211 of the infected were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and their clinical classification was mild, and 210 of the infected were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Infected Person 206: Currently living in Building 7, Yujingwan Central District, Dougezhuang Township, Chaoyang District. Home isolation as a risk person, a positive nucleic acid test result was reported on October 18, and an asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on October 19.

Infected Person 208: Currently living in Building 18, No. 12, Zhongguancun South Street, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District. He is quarantined at home as a risk person. He reported a positive nucleic acid test result on October 18, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case on October 19. Clinical Classified as light.

Infected Person 209: Quarantined as a close contact of Infected Person 148. On October 19, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected Person 212: Currently living in Building 6, Fuguoli, Xinjiekou Street, Xicheng District. As a close contact of infected person 130, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 19, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected Person 213: Currently living in Building 3, Yard 82, Xueyuan South Road, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District. As a close contact of Infected Person 143, he is quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported as positive on October 18, and the diagnosis was made on October 19. For confirmed cases, the clinical classification is mild.

Infected person 214: is the same family member of infected person 182, and the current address is the same as that of infected person 182. As their close contacts, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 19, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected person 215: The same family member of infected person 192, and the current address is the same as that of infected person 192. As his close contacts, he was quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 19, he reported that the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on the same day.

Announcement of the risk points of the newly infected person’s itinerary

Dongcheng Area

October 14th, from 3:35 to 3:45, Convenience Bee (Chunping Plaza Branch); 3:45 to 8:10, Polkadot Internet Cafe (Chunping Plaza Branch); 14:00 to 15:00, good Special sale (Galaxy SOHO store); from 22:08 to 23:20, Jinmian Renjia knife-cut noodles (Beijing INN Building 3 store).

October 15th, 11:00 to 11:15, Oven Egg Filling Cake (No. 1-11, Nanzhugan Hutong); 15:27 to 16:04, Jinmian Renjia Knife-cut Noodles (Beijing INN No.3 Building Store) ; From 16:40 to 17:00, Taiding Oil Splashed Noodles (1st Floor, Building 5, Dongshuijing Hutong); 17:00 to 17:10, Convenience Supermarket (Building 8, Nanzhugan Hutong); 18:10 to At 18:25, the Tobacco and Alcohol Supermarket (downstairs, No. 2, Yard No. 1, Dongyingfang House).

Haidian District

Infected Person 1 (now living in Unit 2, Building 3, No. 82, Xueyuan South Road, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District), involving the main risk points:

On October 14th, from 8:30 to 9:25, the public toilets near Gangyan Market and Dahui Temple South Road B 18.

October 15, 7:00 to 8:00, Sidaokou Aquatic Products Wholesale Market; 10:30 to 12:10, Beijing Aquarium; 12:12 to 12:15, Baked Cold Noodles in the square outside Beijing Aquarium Grab cake stall; 15:40 to 17:10, the third floor of Contemporary Mall (Zhongguancun store).

Infected person 2 (now living in Unit 6, Building 7, No. 8, Yard A, Zhongguancun South Street, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District), involving the main risk points:

On October 15th, from 9:00 to 11:00, the supermarket will send out (Shuangyushu store)

Infected person 3 (now living in Unit 6, Building 7, No. 8, Zhongguancun South Street, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District), involving the main risk points:

October 15, 10:15 to 10:28, Laibei Temple Park nucleic acid sampling point; 15:15 to 18:30, N1-B exhibition hall of Jili International Art District; 20:00 to 22:19, Lanzhou Lao Majia Cuisine (Tianxiu Road Store).

October 16, 9:40-15:30, No. 3, West Fourth Lane, Donghuicheng Village, Qingyundian, Daxing District; 16:30-18:30, Exhibition Hall N1-B, Jili International Art District; 20:00-20:00 22:00, Liulin Xiaoguan (Shuangyushu Store).

Infected person 4 (now living in Unit 1, Building 18, No. 12, Zhongguancun South Street, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District), involving major risk points:

October 15, 9:06 to 9:40, Huguosi Snack Bar (Huguosi Main Store); 11:40 to 13:00, Chengdu Old Hot Pot in Chuan Xiaoxiang; 13:00, You’s Old Beijing Palace Cheese (Huguosi Store); 13:17-13:33, Metro Line 4 (Ping’anli Metro Station Exit B – Weigongcun Station Exit B).

Infected Person 5 (now living in Unit 2, Building 3, No. 82, Xueyuan South Road, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District), involving the main risk points:

On October 14th, from 9:30 to 9:32, the bicycle repair shop in No. 13 courtyard of Gangyan Community; from 10:00 to 10:08, Wumart Supermarket (Mingguang Bridge West Store); from 15:00 to 16:30, No. 653 bus (Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences – Huizhong North Libei); 653 bus (Datun South – Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences) from 19:00 to 20:40.

October 15, 10:19 to 11:12, Gangyan Market; 11:15 to 11:20, Beijing Daoxiang Village (Dahui Temple); 20:00 to 20:45, Wumart Supermarket (Lenovo Bridge) shop).

Infected person 7 (now living in Unit 2, Building 3, No. 82, Xueyuan South Road, Beixiaguan Street, Haidian District), involving the main risk points:

October 15, 8:20-8:50, McDonald’s (Zhongguancun South Street); 8:53-9:15, 12th Floor, Tower C, Weber Times Building, 17 Zhongguancun South Street; 12:15 At 12:22, it was on the 12th floor of Block C, Weber Times Building, No. 17, Zhongguancun South Street.

Chaoyang District

On October 10th, from 7:05 to 7:15, Jinwei Xuan Cake House (Airport Store), No. 1 Airport South Road.

On October 11, from 7:40 to 7:45, Lawson Convenience Store (Xiaotianzhu Road Store) near No. 21 Dongli, Airport South Road.

October 12, 7:30-7:35, Lawson Convenience Store (Xiaotianzhu Road Store) near No. 21 Dongli, Airport South Road; 15:45-16:30, Area C, Jinze Homeland, Dongba Oriental Artist Barbershop.

October 13, 7:20-7:25, Lizhu Convenience Store near No. 21 Dongli, Airport South Road; 7:25-7:30, Jinwei Xuan Cake House (Airport Store), No. 1 Airport South Road ; From 18:00 to 21:00 on the 16th, Unit 3, Building 9, Haitang Commune.

October 14, 7:45 to 7:50, Zaoyang Fresh Bao Store near No. 21 Dongli, Airport South Road; 10:10 to 18:00, No. C4238, Wufang Tianya Auto Parts City; 11:20 to 11:30, Century Hualian Shopping Center (R&F Festival Walk); 12:50 to 13:45, Xiaokoufu Baozi Fried Liver (R&F Festival Walk); 13:35 to 13:40 , the supermarket at the entrance of District D of Huahan Fuyuan; from 18:40 to 18:50, the Beijing Convenience Store at the bottom of Haitang Commune; from 19:10 to 22:05, the community activity center in District A of Boyang Jingyuan.

October 15th, 9:30-11:00, Shilihe Sports Center; 11:55-12:05, Ruixing Coffee, 1st Floor, Shangdu Block A, Dongqiao Road; 12:00-15:00, Wufangtian Ya Auto Parts City B3-38; 12:10-14:55, Pure White Dance Space Store, 6th Floor, Shangdu Block A, Dongdaqiao Road; 13:30-15:30, Community Activities in Area A, Boyang Jingyuan Center; 13:40-14:50, Ink Massage and Massage (Dongqiao Branch), Shangdu Block A, Dongqiao Road; 16:00-16:40, Dongpeng Market; 16:00-18:10, Unit 2, Building 8, Area C, R&F Festival Walk; 19:00 to 21:30, the Community Activity Center in Area A, Boyang Jingyuan; 19:00 to 21:00, Lujia Xiaoguan (R&F Festival Walk Store).

October 16, 8:20 to 8:25, Honeycomb Express Cabinet, North Gate of Baiyang Jingyuan; 9:20 to 17:40, No. C4238, Wufang Tianya Auto Parts City; 11:20 to 13 At 45:00, Chaoyue Parkway Market; 12:16 to 13:35, Bacon Cake Shop, No. 22, Row 4, Laojuntang Village; 14:00 to 14:20, 265 Xiangxiang, South of Bailusi Village Long logistics company freight yard; from 14:25 to 14:50, at the entrance of R&F Festival City Xiaokoufu Baozi Fried Liver Store; from 14:50 to 15:00, R&F Festival City Lottery Station; from 16:30 to 17:05 189, East Fourth Ring Middle Road, Fangyuanli ID Mall, B1 public toilet; 17:45 to 17:50, Sinopec gas station on the south side of Jingha Fu Road under Wufang Bridge; 18:00 to 18:45, Wang From 20:00 to 20:15, Hema Fresh Supermarket (Tianda Road); 20:20 to 20:35, Jingkelong Supermarket (Tianda Road) Store); 20:35 to 20:45, Love Discount (Tianda Road Store).

On October 17, from 9:25 to 9:50, and from 10:00 to 10:05, Daokou Convenience Service Community Farmers Market, No. 16 West, Daokou Village, Wangsiying Township.

On October 18, from 8:00 to 18:40, the fever clinic and cardiology department of Huaxin Hospital.

Text/Beijing Daily client reporter Sun Leqi