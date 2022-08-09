CCTV News: Right now, it is an important season for corn summer management. In Anyang County, a major grain-producing county in Henan Province, scientific and technological personnel can immediately grasp the moisture content of farmland, seedlings and diseases and insect pests through the intelligent agricultural command and dispatch platform, and provide guidance. Farmers carry out field management and use “smart” summer management to create favorable conditions for the stable and high yield of autumn grains this year.

The “Smart Agriculture Cloud Platform” built here has 11 digital monitoring panels for agricultural meteorology, plant protection, etc., which can grasp various indicators in the field in real time.

It is understood that the high-standard farmland planting area of ​​Guangrunpo has now reached 56,000 mu. Combined with the modern smart agricultural Internet of Things, not only agricultural technicians can monitor farmland data in real time in the background, follow up agricultural technical guidance in time, and large grain farmers can also Through the “one-key operation” of the mobile phone, the water and fertilizer operations in the field save time, labor and money.