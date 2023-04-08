An 18-year-old is dead after Asperg was shot. Photo: KS-Images.de / Karsten Schmalz/Karsten Schmalz

Shots were fired in Asperg in the Ludwigsburg district on Saturday night. An 18-year-old is dead, a man of the same age is seriously injured. What is known so far.

After shots in Asperg (Ludwigsburg district), an 18-year-old died. Another 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries on Saturday night, as the police in Ludwigsburg announced early on Saturday morning. After witnesses reported shots around 1 a.m., the police found the lifeless 18-year-old and the seriously injured man in a gravel parking lot. The police searched for the perpetrators over a wide area, including with a helicopter.

The circumstances of the crime are so far unclear, it said. The police and rescue services went out on a large-scale operation during the night.

The criminal investigation department of the Ludwigsburg police headquarters has taken over the investigation and is looking for witnesses who can give information about the crime and in particular about possible escaped vehicles. Information is accepted by telephone on 0800/1100225 or by email: [email protected]







