Two individuals who entered the La Ciquitrilla international bar, located in the municipality of Astrea, Cesar, carried out an attack with a firearm, leaving one man dead and three injured.

The fatal victim was Jainer José Contreras Méndez, 42, who apparently suffered a heart attack when he witnessed the violence with which the armed men arrived at the site located on 7th street with 5E carrera in the municipality.

According to the authorities, Contreras Méndez was conversing in the commercial establishment with other people when the attack occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

At the site, Manuel Mendoza Ureta, 26, was injured, who has been shot in the thorax and right arm; Luis Alfonso Mendoza Tovar, 33, affected with a wound in the mouth; and Víctor Alfonso Arenas, 26, shot in the arm.

All were transferred to a care center in the municipality of Bosconia where the severity of their injuries was assessed to find out if it would be necessary to refer them to a more complex clinic.

The National Police reported that the motives for the attack are the subject of investigation.

EL PILÓN learned that the injured reside in the urban area of ​​the municipality and the deceased lived in the district of Arjona.