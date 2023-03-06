Home Sports NBA, case Ja Morant: the word of coach Jenkins
NBA, case Ja Morant: the word of coach Jenkins

NBA, case Ja Morant: the word of coach Jenkins

The two suspension races appear to be only a palliative, a patch to put on a hole that could widen over the next few hours: Ja Morant missed the game in the Grizzlies’ loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles. out after the Instagram Live in which he flashed a gun while dancing in a nightclub in the middle of the night following the Denver loss. “We said that there would be at least two suspension races”, underlines coach Jenkins, “but what is needed is a process of understanding and maturation: We have not set specific dates”, he adds for those who ask for further explanations about what awaits Memphis in the coming days. “We have taken this issue very seriously, we have to make things better and help people who need a hand. There is great attention from the whole world regarding gun-related violence and we want to accompany Ja in this path of responsibility and awareness: it’s an opportunity for everyone to learn something new and we can come out better together.” The head coach, the only member of the entire Grizzlies organization to sit in front of a microphone and talk, was clear: no discount for Morant, who will have to understand his own lightness and above all evaluate the seriousness of the gestures committed and the messages sent to its audience.

