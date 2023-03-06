Government, working on a flow decree. Meloni opens up to migrants

The massacre of migrants on the Crotone coast it seems to have rocked the government. The executive is now preparing a decree per 100 thousand admissions of citizens extra Ue. But from agriculture to logistics to tourism, many more are needed. Melons – we read in Repubblica – he is already working on a new flow decree, this time probably biennale if not even triennialfor a total figure which, depending on the period of time taken into consideration, will in any case not exceed two o’s 300 thousand units, in short, no more than 100 thousand a year. And instead at least 205,000 would be neededof foreign workers. Many have requested them entrepreneurs on the occasion of the flow decree of 2021, the one with 69,700 admissions: requests three times the offer. Foreign workers who, since the end of the year, with reserved quotas to the countries with which they will come close agreements by and repatriations of those who do not have the right to stay, could (after a period of training) arrive in Italy in airplane instead of on a bargewith a work contract it’s a residency permit already in your pocket. 2023, therefore, in theory, if we want to add up the flows decree that has yet to start and what could arrive in the next few months, could bring oxygen to the production sectors, introducing more than 180 thousand foreigners.

Vito Micellipresident of Anceferr, an association that brings together the main companies qualified by RFI for the execution of railway works, raises the alarm. “Our businesses – Miceli explains to Repubblica – they will find themselves within a year having need 30% more of personnel In the labor market is more and more hard to find. We are ready to guarantee an adequate training course, starting with the Italian language. The application of our contract, that of construction workers of Confindustria. And also food e accommodation. With the Pnrr our businesses will find themselves needing more within a year personal. They will serve up to 1,000 more people compared to now. They might seem few compared to the over 90,000 more that will be needed for all building companies, but ours are profiles highly qualifiedfrom the carpenter to the driver of railway vehicles on construction sites, need very long periods Of trainingeven a year”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

