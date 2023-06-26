Only 5 Xiaomi phones will be able to update to the new version of Android (+ list)

The main feature of MIUI 14.1 will be that this version is based on the new Android 14.

It was previously reported in the media that Xiaomi will not be releasing a version of the operating systemor MIUI 14.5 for your smart phones. However, it turned out that before MIUI 15 fresh firmware will still be available, just not everyone will get it.

This is what you know about the new update for Xiaomi phones

Therefore, the main feature of MIUI 14.1 will be that this version is based on the new Android 14. As a result, the focus of MIUI 14.1 is to align with the new Android version and inherit its features.

But only a limited number of Xiaomi users will receive the update, specifically the owners of 5 smartphone models:

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

MIUI 14.1 for Xiaomi will be released gradually between August and November. The rest of the users who can count on Android 14 will have to wait for MIUI 15.

With information from Gagadget

