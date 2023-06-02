Opel has overcome chip crisis and is looking for IT experts

© Reuters. The logo of Opel at its Antwerp plant June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Thierry Roge (BELGIUM BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT TRANSPORT)



BERLIN (Reuters) – The CEO of German automaker Opel, a subsidiary of the Stellantis Group (BIT:), said the brand has overcome the shortage of semiconductors that has weighed on the industry in recent years, Business Insider reported.

Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel, said the company is grappling with a severe shortage of skilled labour.

Huettel added that the company is looking for IT experts to work on “further electrification and the next steps in autonomous driving.”

