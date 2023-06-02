In the past three years, the courts of the two levels of the West Railway have accepted 1,900 environmental and resource cases-News-China Business News

On the morning of June 2, Xi’an Railway Transportation Intermediate Court held a press conference on environmental resource trials and typical cases. The press conference was chaired by Liu Xia, Deputy Party Secretary and Vice President of the Xi’an Railway Transportation Intermediate Court. Li Jianjun, member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice President of the Xi’an Railway Transportation Intermediate Court, released the “Environmental Resources Trial (2020-2022)”, and the person in charge of the Environmental Resources Tribunal Zhu Ailin published typical cases of environmental resource trials.

From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022, the two levels of courts accepted a total of 1,900 environmental and resource cases and concluded 1,877 cases.

In the past three years, the two levels of Xi’an railway transportation courts have given full play to the role of environmental and resource criminal, civil, administrative and public interest litigation trials, increased punishment for environmental pollution and ecological destruction crimes, strictly implemented the principle of responsibility for damages and comprehensive compensation, and Investigate the civil liability of those who pollute the environment and damage the ecology, supervise the timely performance of regulatory duties by administrative agencies in accordance with the law, make every effort to build a judicial barrier for ecological governance, and consciously assume the important responsibilities of ensuring ecological security, safeguarding the environmental rights and interests of the people, and promoting green development ;Always keep in mind that “the country is the largest”, actively use the judiciary, actively give play to the location advantages of centralized jurisdiction, and consciously take the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the normalization and long-term protection of the Qinling area to the heart and carry it on the shoulders. Identifying the judicial position, giving full play to judicial functions, planning one area from the overall situation, and serving the overall situation with one area, demonstrated the political responsibility, judicial responsibility, and accusation responsibility of the two-level courts; firmly established the concept of modern environmental justice, constantly reformed and innovated, and used the spirit of reform Measures to solve the problems in development, continue to implement the “three-in-one” centralized trial model, improve the specialization of environmental justice, update the expert database of environmental resource trial technology, help courts solve the difficulties of environmental trial, and continue to play the role of judicial protection base, unswervingly Promote the restoration of the ecological environment, explore and innovate the implementation methods of environmental resource trials, expand and extend the trial functions, and explore and summarize the “West Railway Plan” for environmental judicial protection; continue to strengthen ecological fairness, focus on prevention, focus on restoration, system governance, and strict law enforcement The concept of expanding the judicial effectiveness of environmental resources, strengthening regional judicial cooperation, improving the coordination and linkage mechanism of judicial and administrative law enforcement, giving full play to judicial suggestions to expand the effectiveness of environmental resources judicial, expanding public participation in environmental resource trials, in order to coordinate social forces, and strive to build multi-participation The new pattern of environmental and resource protection helps beautiful Shaanxi to develop high-quality; always establishes the concept of “research is a higher level of trial”, promotes the style of investigation and research, and regards judicial research as a basic task of doing a good job in the trial work. Research and resolve trial problems, use research to cultivate high-quality cases, and use research to improve judicial capabilities; attach importance to publicity work, innovate publicity methods, and respond to social concerns. To expand the practical effect and social influence of environmental resources trial, actively create a social consensus on the concept and rules of environmental resource trial, convey positive energy of environmental protection, and continue to build the judicial brand of Xitie Huanzi.

The eight typical cases released this time focus on social concerns in the field of environment and resources, and are of various types. They fully demonstrate that the two levels of courts implement the strictest system and the strictest rule of law, pioneer and innovate, and move forward courageously to help the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin and the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. and the results of normalized and long-term protection in the Qinling Mountains. Typical cases cover environmental resources criminal, civil, administrative and public interest litigation cases, involving water, soil, forests, animals, human relics and many other environmental elements.

At the press conference, Li Jianjun and Zhu Ailin respectively answered questions from reporters on how the two levels of courts serve the ecological protection of the Yellow River and how to promote multi-dimensional co-governance of environmental resource protection.

