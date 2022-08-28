Home News Open Arms, the landing of 99 people rescued at sea has started in Messina
The landing operations of the Open Arms began, which arrived at the port of Messina around 9 this morning. 99 people on board the ship of the Spanish charity, recovered during a rescue operation that took place on August 17. The migrants on board are mostly of Egyptian nationality, while the landings also continue in Lampedusa, where 147 people have arrived in the last hours. Video by Alessio Tricani (Localteam)

