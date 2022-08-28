bressana

Running appointment in memory of a friend. The ultrarunner Matteo Cecchetto, with the patronage of the Municipality of Bressana and the collaboration of the Civil Protection, organizes the second edition of the “100 kilometers to Bressana laughing with Fofo” (collection for charity) on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September. «Giorgio“ Fofo ”Forresu was a dear friend – explains Cecchetto -, he was Doctor Cin Cin, who brought joy to the children in the hospital. Altogether there are 100 kilometers, but everyone can participate by running even only for short stretches, free pace. The event is part of the party for Bressana ». The departure is set at 20.30 on Saturday and the deadline is around 10.30 on Sunday, waiting for them there will also be a group of boxers from the Ap Pavia, of which Matteo is councilor. On Saturday it is possible to experience the thrill of flying in a hot air balloon, which will be present at the sports field. In addition to Cecchetto, who has already exceeded 120 between marathons and ultra, friends such as Paolo Ravioli and Andrea Tiozzo, ultrarunners from Pavia, will participate, as well as the winner of the Milan-Sanremo in running, 285 km, Mirela Hilay. «For now we are about thirty – underlines Cecchetto -, there is no obligation to pre-register. Path? Circuits of about 7-10 km at a time with fixed passage to the square of the municipality of Bressana, where the restaurant is located. Anyone wishing to travel a few kilometers simply has to wait in the square as there will be a passage for supplies every hour ».

The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the Amici del Sorriso Association. «The motto – concludes Cecchetto – is:” I am Giorgio “because as Fofo did we all have to give a smile to the children». –