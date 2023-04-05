Home News Open call for children to learn athletics, soccer, fencing, basketball, taekwondo: free registration
The Institute of Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation of Valledupar, Inder, announced on its social networks that it opened registration for the Comprehensive School of Initiation and Sports Training, 2023.

You can now enroll your child in the Comprehensive School of Initiation and Sports Training, a program that teaches values and discover the true champions of tomorrow”, the institute wrote on its Twitter account.

According to Inder, this program is an institutional strategy that seeks the healthy use of free time and the restoration of the social fabric. It is a space aimed at children between the ages of 5 and 17, who can take part in this initiative for free in sports such as athletics, futsal, soccer, fencing, volleyball, cycling, basketball, boxing, taekwondo and baseball.

In the following link You can enroll your children, nephews, brothers or cousins ​​who are in the mentioned age range:

