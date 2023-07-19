Open Call for Feedback: Proposed Regulations for Ecological Protection and Green Development in Southern Mountainous Areas of Jinan City

Jinan Southern Mountain Management Committee Seeks Public Input on Draft Regulations for Ecological Protection and Green Development

Jinan, China – In an effort to improve the quality of legislation and enhance transparency, the Jinan Southern Mountain Management Committee has announced the draft of the “Regulations on Ecological Protection and Green Development in Southern Mountainous Areas of Jinan City” for public comment. The soliciting period will begin on July 18, 2023, and end on August 17, 2023.

The Southern Mountain Management Committee aims to gather opinions and suggestions from all sectors of society to ensure that the regulations address the needs and concerns of the local community. The committee believes that open engagement and transparency are essential in the legislative process.

During the soliciting period, individuals can provide their comments through various channels. They can log in to the website of the Jinan Municipal People’s Government or the website of the Jinan Southern Mountain Management Committee and submit their comments through the designated columns on the respective homepages. Alternatively, individuals can send their comments by letter to the Jinan Southern Mountain Management Committee.

To facilitate the process, the committee has also provided an email address for individuals to send their revision comments and suggestions. The email address is [email protected], and individuals are requested to mark the subject of the email as “Legislative Suggestions for the Regulations on Ecological Protection and Green Development in Southern Mountainous Areas of Jinan City”.

Alongside the announcement, the committee has provided two attachments. The first attachment is the full text of the “Regulations on Ecological Protection and Green Development in Southern Mountainous Areas of Jinan City (Draft for Comment)”. The second attachment is an explanation of the drafting process of the regulations.

The regulations aim to implement President Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization and promote ecological protection and green development in the southern mountainous areas of Jinan City. The document highlights the importance of conserving the ecological environment, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing the region’s economic growth.

The Municipal People’s Government will oversee the process of ecological protection and green development in the southern mountainous area. A specialized office, the Southern Mountain Area Management Committee, has been established to manage and coordinate these efforts. They will work closely with relevant departments to ensure effective implementation of the regulations.

The draft regulations also emphasize the need for comprehensive planning and control, focusing on land space zoning, environmental protection, and infrastructure planning. The management committee will collaborate with various departments to develop plans and evaluate their implementation regularly.

Additionally, the regulations stress the importance of maintaining the balance between man and nature in the southern mountainous areas. They call for the protection of natural resources, including land, soil, minerals, rivers, wetlands, forests, and wildlife, and propose the establishment of monitoring systems to ensure the health and sustainability of the ecosystem.

Overall, the draft regulations aim to create a robust legal framework for ecological protection and green development in the southern mountainous areas of Jinan City. By soliciting public input, the Jinan Southern Mountain Management Committee hopes to ensure that the regulations reflect the needs and aspirations of the local community.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to review the draft regulations and provide their valuable feedback during the soliciting period. This open and participatory approach will contribute to the sustainable development and preservation of the southern mountainous areas of Jinan City.

Contact:

Jinan Southern Mountain Management Committee

Postal Code: 250115

Email: [email protected]

