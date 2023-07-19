Healthcare: ER, emergency-urgency reorganization underway – Healthcare

The reorganization of the emergency-urgency network is underway in Emilia-Romagna.





Illustrated last week by the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini, in the assembly commission, and after a discussion with the actors involved – the world of health, trade union organizations, professionals, local administrators through the local social and health conferences ( Ctss), the private healthcare agreement and the components of the Pact for work and for the Climate – was approved by the Regional Council, which licensed the Guidelines for the Healthcare Companies. The latter will now define the organization of services on the basis of the regional model, choices that will be approved in the territories within the context of the Ctss by mayors and local administrators, returning an overall picture to the Region.





By dedicating the most serious cases to the emergency rooms, “we give the citizens the guarantee that in an emergency, i.e. at risk of life, they will be taken care of even more quickly and effectively, while, for the needs of low criticality health, citizens will be able to refer to the network of Emergency Assistance Centers (Cau), which we will set up near the large Emergency Rooms, in some Community Houses, in the territorial health structures already characterized by an almost total management of white and green codes, and general practitioners in some polyclinics. We are talking about a complete reform of the system that is unprecedented in our country”.





Among the other main points of the reform, the creation of medical-nursing teams, the Ucas, which will operate at the patient’s home and the strengthening of the 118 operational structure.



