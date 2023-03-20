The Valledupar Volunteer Fire Department opened registrations for the training of new firefighters in the city.

During the training they will learn the necessary knowledge to be firefighters in any institution that requires it, such as mines, EPS, hospitals, among others.

As a requirement, you must have a defined military situation, a bachelor’s, technical, technologist or professional educational level. The age is from 18 to 35 years, being Colombian and if you are a foreigner, have a foreigner’s identity card and no judicial record.

The course consists of 345 academic hours and 75 internship hours. To apply, you must go to the headquarters of the Valledupar Volunteer Corps.