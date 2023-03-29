The new cycle of webinars dedicated to open data entitled “Open data from theory to practice: the correct application of the Guidelines” will start on Tuesday 24 January. The objective of the course, developed as part of the “Italia Login – the citizen’s home” project and in collaboration with Formez, is to offer, through an operational slant, specific insights into the implementation of the Open Data Guidelines and the relevant practices to support Governments and other stakeholders in the implementation process.

The recipients of this training activity are, in fact, mainly the Digital Transformation Managers (RTD) of the Administrations and the open data representatives of the PA and of the public and private companies that provide public services under concession. However, the webinars are open to anyone interested in or dealing with open data.

The scheduled appointments will be 5. The first webinar, which will be held on 24 January next, from 10 to 11.30, will focus on the phase of identification and creation of the data to be made available as open data and the contextual definition of the related metadata. The good practice of the Municipality of Modena will also be presented, which has defined a single processing and publication flow for the data generated by the various organizational units.

Il second webinarscheduled for January 31, will be dedicated to data that creates value, the third (February 7) to modeling and enrichment, the quarto (February 14) to quality and validation and finally thelast (February 21) to publication and reuse.

Open Data Guidelines: the point

The process of implementing the new European indications on the subject of open data has seen the transposition of EU Directive 1024/2019 through the amendment of Legislative Decree 36/2006 which, in art. 12, assigned the Agency for Digital Italy (AgID) the task of defining specific Guidelines whose adoption is currently being finalised.

After the public consultation launched by AgID in 2022, the transposition of the observations received and the acquisition of the opinion of the Joint Conference, in fact, the document is currently being examined by the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, to then be formally adopted according to what provided for by art. 71. of the CAD.

Once the Guidelines have been adopted, public administrations, public law bodies and public and private companies that perform a public service (recipients) will be called upon to apply the indications (requirements and recommendations) to implement a data opening process as effective as possible.