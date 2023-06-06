Open House Turin 2023: the sixth edition is underway – 149 sites open for the occasion

Turin, 10 – 11 June 2023

The city of Turin is preparing to open its doors this weekend. The official program has been presented sixth edition of Open House Turinto be held on 10 and 11 June 2023 and will allow you to discover places in the city that are usually little known but no less fascinating.

I am 149 i siti which this year will welcome the public: contemporary architecture and historical heritage, interior design and landscape, baroque and industrial, loft and liberty style will alternate between one building and another, between rediscoveries and new spaces to discover.

The places of Open House Turin

Since its first edition Open House Torino has opened to many private residences, historic buildings and villas. The offer is now also enriched by apartments renovated in the last two yearsin which the pandemic and its effects have led to a reconsideration of the concept of the home and a downsizing of domestic environments in a way that conforms to changing daily needs.

They won’t be missing condominiums completely revisited with new technical facades highly performing, terraces with privileged points of view on the city e noble palaces.

Tailor Made Home Of Shinobu Hashimoto, Marco Bonomi | anno: 2021

Piedmont skyscraper

This year opens its doors for the first time, for visits by reservation, the Piedmont skyscraperthe new headquarters of the Region signed by Fuksas study. Having crossed the threshold and entered the entrance to the Lingotto, visitors will be guided towards an intermediate level to admire an internal garden. We will then continue to arrive at the 43rd and last floor, where we can observe the terrace with the hanging forest.

Palace of the Piedmont Region | Designers: Architect: Massimiliano Fuksas (Rome) Engineering office: AI Studio (Turin) Company: CMB Carpi (Modena) + Hydrothermal (Forlì) in ATI, first Coopsette (Reggio Emilia) | year 2022

Rowing clubs

The sixth edition will also allow you to get to know four rowing clubs along the Po, small and large offices, schools and work and research spaces, laboratories, contemporary buildings, residences for students and senior citizenslmeeting places and sports environments.

The occasion will also be propitious to discover some interventions in favor of greenery: new parks in the former railway area (Clessidra), gardens that have replaced concrete with aeroponic crops fed by rainwater (Open011), parks in place of factories (North Pole and Peccei) and recovery of ancient villages in the agricultural landscape ( Mirafiori village).

I tour

There are also many itineraries planned to venture out to discover the lesser-known districts of the city and walks are also planned between the royal gardens and the Cavallerizza.

These are the proposals: The Clessidra and the lost station, Vallette district, Falchera, The monumental cemetery of Turin – Architecture and history, Turin Historical Tram Association, San Donato beer and chocolate, Borgata Mirafiori and Bela Rosin, Journey to the North Pole, Barriera di old Lanzo, the canals of Porta Palazzo and the new Royal Green Walk.

An afternoon in Chieri

On the day of June 10thin addition, a visit will take place at Chieri and surroundingsamong recovered historic buildings, shops revisited by contemporary architecture, spaces dedicated to hospitality and places that tell the story of the relationship between Chieri and Turin.

Florist workshop | Designers: Elastic spa | year 2008

How Open House Turin 2023 works

Most sites will be visited freely with access in order of arrival. You must be registered through the site openousetorino.it to obtain the personal code to show upon arrival at the various venues of the event. Reservations are required for some buildings.

Booking sites

The start of bookings is set for Tuesday 6 June starting at 20.

Piedmont skyscraper

Pulcherada Abbey

Amilu Farmhouse

Factory 1895

Santa Zita Bell Tower (Our Lady of Suffrage)

Casa Martini – Martini&Rossi

House and

CSI Next

Synagogue of Turin

Exchange restaurant

Tour of the monumental cemetery of Turin

