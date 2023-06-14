Openings. Looks beyond the limit, a film and a debate to look at the restart of Emilia Romagna – screening, round table and fundraising for Emercency

Verano Brianza, Monday 29 June 2023, 7.30pm

Emilia Romagna, a region deeply shaken by the violence that nature can sometimes bring with it, is trying to restart even with a charity event. Openings. Look beyond the limit wants to be just that: an opportunity to get together, reflect and help, thanks to the support of Emergency, the flood victims of Emilia Romagna through a meeting that will be divided into two parts. The event is promoted by Theater e Pro Travel Architecture.

After the screening of the documentary by Francesca Molteni and Mattia Colombofilm from which the event takes its title, there will be a debate which will involve several guests called to express their thoughts and to give a personal contribution so that the charity initiative can reach out to those who have lost so much. Among them also the architects of Meme workshop and Pietro Parrino of Emergency.

The film, which investigates the relationship between art and life, between necessity and creative effort, between philosophy and civil thoughts, takes place in Emilia Romagna and develops in a journey made up of stops, crossings and wanderings in that land recently so abused by the fury of nature. Openings explore the world of architectural elements that manage to embody the concept of threshold, of opening between inside and outside, and it does through the voices of architectsItalians and foreigners, but also interpreting what music, sport, art and the territory want to communicate, each with their own language.

Among the guides on this tour, the names Davide Cassani, Guido Guidi, Andrea Stella, Rossella Miccio, the architects Cino Zucchi, Alfonso Femia, Fiorenzo Valbonesi, Simone Sfriso, Officina Meme, Piraccini+Potente stand out. It’s still Alvaro Siza e Raul Casadeiwhich has made Romagna a real “state of mind”.

The whole proceeds of the evening will be donated to Emergency projects for Emilia Romagna.

Registrations

The participation is free subject to availability. Book on proviaggiarchitettura.it

The architects who will participate will be recognized by 2 cfp.

Plan

OPENINGS. LOOK BEYOND THE LIMIT

Thursday 29 June 2023, 7.30pm – 10.30pm

Theater, via Petrarch, 20

Verano Brianza (MB)

+ info: www.proviaggiarchitettura.it