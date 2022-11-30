The “Twenty Optimization Measures” clearly stated that in regions where no epidemic has occurred, nucleic acid testing should be carried out for risk positions and key personnel in strict accordance with the scope determined by the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and the scope of nucleic acid testing should not be expanded.

Recently, Guangzhou, Beijing, Zhengzhou and other places have successively announced the adjustment of nucleic acid testing policies to optimize the scope of nucleic acid testing targets. People with no social activities, including long-term home elderly, daily online class students, and home office workers, are not allowed to participate in accordance with regulations. Daily nucleic acid testing.

On November 28, the official WeChat account of the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission issued a notice showing that Yuexiu and Liwan districts in Guangzhou City adjusted the nucleic acid testing requirements, and proposed that the elderly who live at home for a long time, students who take online classes every day, and those who work at home, etc. have no social activities. Personnel may not participate in the full nucleic acid screening.

According to Nanfang+ reports, according to the requirements of the “Guangzhou November 28 Nucleic Acid Testing Implementation Plan”, from 8 am on November 28 to 8 am on November 29, except for the four districts of Haizhu, Panyu, Tianhe, and Baiyun, the rest of Guangzhou The 7 districts guide the masses to test on demand. People who have no social activities such as long-term home-based elderly, daily online class students, and home office workers, if they have no need to go out, can not participate in the nucleic acid screening of all employees, reducing the risk of cluster infection and saving the city. Nucleic acid resources.

In addition to Guangzhou, Beijing, Zhengzhou, Harbin, Taiyuan and other places have also announced similar optimization measures for nucleic acid testing.

On November 29, Meng Rui, deputy head of Chaoyang District, Beijing, said at a press conference that Chaoyang District will further optimize nucleic acid testing services based on the scientific evaluation of the results in light of the regional epidemic development situation. Targeted exemption from nucleic acid testing for some groups, and the implementation of “willing to test all tests”, the elderly who live at home for a long time, students who take online classes every day, infants and other people who have no social activities, if they do not need to go out, they do not need to participate in the daily nucleic acid test .

On the 30th, the WeChat public account “Here is Daxing” of the Rong Media Center in Daxing District, Beijing released a message saying that in order to reduce the risk of infection in crowds and save nucleic acid testing resources in Daxing District, the elderly who have been at home for a long time, students who take online classes every day, infants and young children, and those who live at home Those who have no social activities such as office work, if they do not need to go out, do not need to participate in the daily nucleic acid test.

On November 29, the Zhengzhou New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters released a news conference stating that those who need to take public transportation and enter and exit public places must hold a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test certificate. Except for high-risk areas, people who have no social activities such as the elderly who live at home for a long time, students who take online classes every day, and those who work from home, do not need to do nucleic acid testing if they have no travel needs. Nucleic acid testing of close contacts, high-risk spillover personnel, high-risk practitioners who have completed closed-loop operations, and entry personnel shall be carried out in accordance with the 20 measures for further optimization of prevention and control work, and key personnel shall strictly follow the relevant regulations.

According to a report on November 30 by Heilongjiang Media Life Daily’s WeChat public account “Xinjiepai Life Daily”, the latest policy issued by Harbin City yesterday that the elderly and online students who live at home for a long time are not allowed to do nucleic acid was praised. Change code. However, some communities in Harbin City issued the latest notice this morning that the elderly who have been living at home for a long time and students of online courses will not be given yellow codes if they do not do nucleic acid tests, that is, they will not be given yellow codes because they have not been tested for nucleic acid.

According to the report, some communities in Nangang and Xiangfang in Harbin City issued the latest notice from the Harbin nucleic acid testing team. People who have no social activities such as the elderly who live at home for a long time, and students who take online classes every day, do not need to participate in the regional nucleic acid testing if they do not need to go out. If the above personnel do not stay at home or go out, they must take the initiative to participate in the regional nucleic acid test. Districts, counties (cities) will not assign yellow codes to the above two types of personnel when checking the list of assigned codes.

On November 30, CCTV News quoted the Shanxi Taiyuan Education Bureau as saying that students who take online classes every day may not participate in the daily nucleic acid test if they do not need to go out; In addition, during the online teaching period, the school no longer requires students to provide daily nucleic acid certificates, and students’ verification checks are included in normal nucleic acid testing. After the resumption time is determined, further notice will be required for nucleic acid testing.

In addition, Chongqing and other places have also further optimized the range of detection objects in the nucleic acid detection carried out recently.

On November 26, at the 150th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Chongqing, Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, introduced that in response to this problem, the city conducted a special demonstration and research, and clarified that “epidemic-free communities “The “epidemic-free community” will not participate in the recent three rounds of nucleic acid testing for all staff.

Li Pan said that the streets and towns that have not had positive results in the past 5 days, and the communities and districts that have not had positive results in the past 5 days in the streets and towns that have had positive results do not need to participate in this nucleic acid test for all employees. It is an active and joint fight against the epidemic, a targeted and the result of everyone’s joint efforts.”

On November 11, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in Response to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic to Scientifically and Accurately Do a Good Job of Prevention and Control”, announcing 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work measure.

It clearly stated that in areas where no epidemic has occurred, nucleic acid testing should be carried out for risk positions and key personnel in strict accordance with the scope determined by the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and the scope of nucleic acid testing should not be expanded. Generally, nucleic acid testing for all employees is not carried out according to the administrative area, and it is only carried out when the source of infection and transmission chain are unclear, and the community transmission time is long, and the epidemic situation is unclear. Formulate specific implementation measures to standardize nucleic acid testing, reiterate and refine relevant requirements, and correct unscientific practices such as “two tests a day” and “three tests a day”.

On the 21st, the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council announced four documents including the “Implementation Measures for Nucleic Acid Detection of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control”, clearly stating that on the basis of epidemiological investigations, according to the size of the population and the source of infection in the area where the epidemic occurred Whether it is clear, whether there is a risk of community transmission, and whether the transmission chain is clear and other factors are comprehensively studied and judged. According to the degree of risk and the principle of classification, the scope, frequency and sequence of the tested population are determined.

