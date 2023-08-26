Oral Surgeon Found Guilty of Murder in Numbing Drug Overdose Death

Oral Surgeon Found Guilty of Murdering Girlfriend with Numbing Drugs

Maryland – In a shocking turn of events, a prominent oral surgeon has been found guilty of murder in the death of his girlfriend, who overdosed on numbing drugs that he administered to her. James Ryan, 50, was convicted of one count of murder after a jury heard compelling testimony in the case. This tragic incident took place in their Montgomery County home in January 2022.

The autopsy report revealed that Sarah Harris, Ryan’s 25-year-old girlfriend, died from an intoxication of ketamine, propofol, and diazepam. It was disclosed that Ryan had set up an IV stand to administer these addictive drugs to Harris. Prosecutors argued that Ryan callously disregarded Harris’s life by repeatedly supplying her with drugs, despite her worsening health and addiction. At the time of her death, Harris weighed a mere 80 pounds.

Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Harrison emphasized during the trial that Ryan, being a skilled oral surgeon, was fully aware of the dangers posed by these drugs. “And despite his vast knowledge and training in the field, he continually provided these dangerous and deadly anesthetic drugs to Sarah Harris over a period of time, even as he watched her deteriorate before his eyes,” Harrison said.

Ryan, however, did not take the stand to testify in his own defense. His lawyers argued that Harris’s death was either a suicide or an accidental overdose that she self-administered. Defense attorney Thomas DeGonia informed the jury that Harris had previously requested ketamine from Ryan to alleviate her depression months prior to her untimely demise.

The guilty verdict carries severe consequences for Ryan, with a potential prison sentence of up to 55 years. The exact date of his sentencing is yet to be determined. This case highlights the danger and ethical violations that can occur when those in the medical profession misuse their knowledge and position of authority.

Investigators found that Harris had initially been a patient at Ryan’s oral surgery practice in Germantown, Maryland, before their relationship began. The court’s decision will bring some closure to the victim’s family and loved ones, who have undoubtedly endured immense pain and anguish since her passing.

As this complex and tragic case reaches its conclusion, it stands as a reminder that trust and responsibility are critical components of the medical profession. The disturbing actions of James Ryan have shattered the lives of two families, leaving behind grief and questions that will haunt them forever.

