Organization of elections: these tips from Faure Gnassingbé to political actors – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
The Head of State, Faure Gnassingbé had an interview on April 27, 2023, Togo’s independence commemoration day, with the local press. Opportunity for the number 1 of the Republic to address several topics of social, economic and political life. On this last aspect, in particular the organization of the next elections, he gives advice to the actors.

Faure Gnassingbé suggests that politicians “have a sense of compromise”. According to the President of the Republic, the time when elections were synonymous with concern in Togo is over. “We have made progress, we have had to do with peaceful elections”, underlines the Head of State who recognizes legitimate claims which surface on the eve of the elections. “When we sit down and we have the same objective, that is to say the conquest of power, it is normal that everyone has their strategy,” he commented.

However, Faure Gnassingbé recalls that a framework for permanent dialogue exists between political actors to find solutions to each claim, clean up the electoral framework and prevent unrest.

In fact, the political parties are invited to be “calm and to campaign” for the achievement of their objective. The settlement of each situation, advises Faure Gnassingbé, must go through dialogue. “If there is a common will within the political class to still make some changes to the electoral framework, why not. It is necessarily through dialogue that we can find solutions,” he insisted.

Atha Assan

