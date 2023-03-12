Home News OUR ATTITUDE TOWARDS OTHER PEOPLE MAKES ALL THE DIFFERENCE « cde News
SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Reflection, taken from the internet) His phone rang in the church by accident during the prayers and the pastor scolded him, the faithful admonished him after the prayers for interrupting the service, his wife continued to lecture him about his carelessness all the time way home. You could see the shame, and the humiliation on his face, he never set foot in church again.

That night, he went to a bar. He was still nervous and shaking, he spilled his drink on the table by accident, the waiter apologized and gave him a napkin to clean up, the janitor mopped the floor, the manager offered him a complimentary drink, while also giving him a big hug and told him; “Do not worry man. Who doesn’t make mistakes?

He hasn’t stopped going to that bar ever since.

Lesson: Sometimes our attitude as believers distances souls from the Church. Our attitude breaks our relationships, destroys our families. You can make a difference by the way you treat other people, especially when they make mistakes but don’t fix the sin, sometimes we are so blinded on how right we are, or how well we do something that humility is overwhelmed by the inflated ego from pointing out their mistakes to others.

1 Corinthians 16:14 All your things be done with love.

