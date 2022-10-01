Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) Loyalty will never die, and courage will last forever. September 30 this year is my country’s ninth statutory martyr’s day. On the morning of that day, the city’s martyrs’ memorial day public service was held at the Heroes Mountain Martyrs Cemetery. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary and Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Zhang Yuanxing, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the CPPCC, Yi Zhongqiang, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, together with representatives from all walks of life in the party, government, army and group Attend the event, present flower baskets to the revolutionary heroes, deeply cherish the memory of the immortal achievements of the revolutionary martyrs, inspire the patriotic enthusiasm of the whole city, strengthen the faith and determination to continue the struggle, unite, work hard, and move forward bravely, and strive to build a new pattern of high-quality development of overseas Chinese in the new era. , to meet the party’s 20 victories with practical actions.

The green hills are green, the pines and cypresses are evergreen, and the Martyrs Cemetery of Hero Mountain is solemn and solemn. “People’s Heroes Immortal” Martyrs Monument stands majestically, engraved with the names of each hero; the surrounding stone wall reliefs are lifelike, recording the heroic deeds of “Wedding on the Execution Ground” and “Six Heroes of Wok Gai Mountain”, which shows that the revolutionary spirit will never be lost. shine.

At 9 o’clock, the “Jiangmen Martyrs Memorial Ceremony” officially started. The majestic “March of the Volunteers” was played on the spot, and the audience sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China in unison. After the national anthem was sung, the audience stood solemnly, paying a moment of silence to the heroes and martyrs who fought for national independence, people’s freedom and happiness, and national prosperity and strength.

After the moment of silence, the young pioneers wearing bright red scarves sang “We Are the Successors of Communism” to the Martyrs’ Monument. With clear and loud singing, they expressed affectionately the young pioneers’ lofty aspirations of loving the motherland and the people, inheriting the glorious tradition of the revolutionary ancestors, and advancing bravely for their ideals.

Accompanied by the affectionate “Flower Offering Song”, the soldiers of honor lifted the flower basket steadily, walked slowly to the Martyrs Monument, and placed the flower basket on the pedestal of the monument.

City leaders such as Chen Anming, Wu Xiaohui, Zhang Yuanxing, and Yi Zhongqiang boarded the pedestal of the monument and stopped and stared at the flower baskets. The blooming lilies expressed their infinite admiration and deep memory of the heroes and martyrs.

Chen Anming stepped forward and carefully arranged the ribbons of the flower basket. Then, all the staff bowed to the Martyrs Monument, expressing endless thoughts and high respect to the revolutionary martyrs.

Afterwards, Chen Anming, Wu Xiaohui, Zhang Yuanxing, Yi Zhongqiang and other city leaders and representatives of the party, government, army and all walks of life moved forward in turn, slowly detoured, and paid tribute to the Martyrs Monument.

Leading members of the four sets of municipal teams, relevant leading comrades of the Jiangmen Military Division and the Jiangmen Detachment of the Armed Police, President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, Chief Procurator of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the city, responsible comrades of the party committees of Pengjiang District, Jianghai District and Xinhui District , and student representatives to participate in activities.