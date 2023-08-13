Our correspondent: Power outages in large areas in Khartoum State

Today, Sunday, Al-Ghad correspondent from Khartoum reported power outages in areas of Khartoum state, and large parts of the rest of the states.

Witnesses said that the violence raged in the city of Nyala in western Sudan and other areas in the state of South Darfur today, which threatens to burn the region with the flames of war raging in Sudan for months.

The conflict caused daily battles in the streets of the capital, Khartoum, renewed ethnic attacks in the state of West Darfur, and displaced more than four million people inside Sudan and across its borders to Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and other countries.

Clashes erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces at times in Nyala, the second largest city in the country and the strategic center of the fragile Darfur region.

Witnesses told Reuters that the latest wave of clashes lasted for 3 days, during which the army and the Rapid Support Forces fired artillery shells at residential neighbourhoods. The hostilities destroyed the electricity, water and communications networks.

