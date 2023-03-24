Electronic flag – Rabat

Mr. Moulay Brahim El Othmani, Chairman of the Administrative Council, presided over the first communication meeting under the slogan: “Downloading the strategic plan of the General Mutualism depends on strengthening communication with those involved” for the benefit of the members of the Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab region, in the presence of the members of the Managing Office, the Director General, the General Control, and the frameworks and employees of the General Mutualism of the employees of public administrations.

This meeting comes in the context of the adoption by the current governing bodies, led by Mr. Moulay Ibrahim El Othmani, of the policy of communicating with those involved and those with their rights included in the strategic plan 2021-2025 for the rehabilitation of the public cooperative, which aims to communicate and listen to the constraints and problems that the involved suffers from with regard to the administrative, social and health services they provide. The general mutual benefit of its members.

It should be noted that this communicative meeting is the first of its kind, as the current marching agencies decided that this communicative process should be launched from the far south of the Kingdom, specifically the Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab region, led by the Chairman of the Administrative Council, and the aim is to actually download the contents of the ideal regionalism, provided that a group of competencies are transferred Administrative services to these authorities, which until recently were the monopoly of the Rabat Center, such as medical supervision and other administrative specializations, which will reflect positively on the time period for disbursing drug compensation to those involved and those with their rights..

Mr. Moulay Ibrahim El Othmani also affirmed that he is watching over the application of the royal directives in this regard, pursuant to the text of the speech of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support, in which he stressed that “the goal that all institutions should pursue is to serve the citizen.”“.

On the sidelines of the communicative meeting, Mr. Moulay Brahim El Othmani, accompanied by the members of the managing office, visited the administrative and health unit in Dakhla in order to stand up to all the constraints and problems that impede the normal functioning of the services provided to those involved and those with their rights, as it became clear that the building had been affected by marginalization, neglect and exclusion, which necessitates its rehabilitation on the All levels, whether related to the repair of the building or medical and administrative equipment, as well as medical and paramedical personnel and competencies, in order to join them with the reforms that concerned other regions in the north of the Kingdom, and in accordance with the expectations of those involved and those with their rights.