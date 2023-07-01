Outrage in Santa Marta for poisoning of dogs in street situations

This Thursday the poisoning of two resident dogs of the school was reported Celedon High School, which has generated great outrage in the community and calls to protect these animals in vulnerable state.

According to reports, unscrupulous people would have supplied food mixed with poison to a dog considered the leader of the pack. Unfortunately, he consumed a large amount of the contaminated food, causing convulsions and agony.

In parallel, another dog managed to ingest only a small portion of the poison, suffering less serious effects. This dog He managed to escape and avoided receiving veterinary attention, but according to the caregivers, he woke up in better condition this Friday.

Given the urgency of the situation, members of the community took the poisoned dog to the nearest vet in a desperate attempt to save her. Currently, she is hospitalized and in the process of recovery while she receives detox treatment.

It is important to highlight that these animals have lived for years in the surroundings of the renowned school, without having been sterilized, which has led to constant reproduction. Interaction with people can be difficult due to their reserved and sometimes aggressive behavior, which made them difficult to capture.

“They don’t get very close to people and can sometimes be aggressive if you try to interact with them, which made it very difficult to catch them,” expressed a community member concerned for his well-being.

the community of Santa Marta stands united in its rejection of these acts of animal cruelty and continues promoting responsible adoption as a way to help these unprotected animals. Authorities are expected to step up efforts to protect stray animals and raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare in the city.

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need to implement animal protection policies, such as sterilization programs and awareness campaigns, to prevent cruelty situations and promote dignified treatment of street animals in Santa Marta.