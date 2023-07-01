F1 Gp Austria: pole for Verstappen, but this time Leclerc is very close. Sainz third, disappoints Perez

The line between joy and disappointment is enclosed in just 48 thousandths. This is the chronometric distance between the pole position of Max Verstappen and second grid position of Charles Leclerc. The Red Bull on the home circuit, in Spielberg in Austriabegins with another showdown, but for the Ferrari other positive signals arrive after those already glimpsed in Canada: the Reds are competitive again. Leclerc is paradoxically disappointed because he dreamed of a pole position, Carlos Sainz however it confirms the growing trend with the third position. They end up behind the McLaren Of Lando Norristhe Mercedes Of Lewis Hamiltonthe two Aston Martin by Lance Stroll e Fernando Alonso. While the qualifications of the Austrian GP also confirm the moment of great difficulty of Sergio Perez, already out in Q2. The comparison with the other is merciless Red Bull of the reigning world champion.

Friday qualifying is valid for the big prize Of Sundaywhile tomorrow (Saturday) will be entirely dedicated to the Sprint race, with Sprint qualifying at 12 before the mini-gp scheduled at 16.30. They will be another important test for Ferrari, which on dry ride had already been competitive at start of the season: no if it’s better he will have to confirm the progress seen in Canada, where if Leclerc and Sainz had left later they could have aim for the podium. Here, in Austria, the Maranello team is aiming to return to the upper floors, both in the Sprint and in the Grand Prix. undermine Verstappen for victory, on the other hand, it seems impossible. In the meantime, the Dutchman took home his sixth pole of the season today.

THE STARTING GRID OF THE GP

Verstappen (Red Bull) Leclerc (Ferrari) Sainz (Ferrari) Norris (McLaren) Hamilton (Mercedes) Stroll (Aston Martin) Alonso (Aston Martin) Hulkenberg (Haas) Gasly (Alpine) Albon (Williams) Russell (Mercedes) Ocon (Alpine) ) Piastri (McLaren) Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Perez (Red Bull) Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Zhou (Alfa Romeo) Sargeant (Williams) Magnussen (Haas) De Vries (AlphaTauri)

