Over 1,200 Workers Mobilized for Power Repair in Fangshan and Mentougou to Ensure Guaranteed Power Supply

Guaranteed Power Supply: Over 1,200 Personnel Mobilized for Emergency Repairs in Fangshan and Mentougou

Beijing, China – In response to the severe power supply situation caused by Typhoon “Du Su Rui” in Fangshan and Mentougou, State Grid Beijing Electric Power has organized a massive operation to ensure the power supply and the safety of people’s lives and property. More than 1,200 personnel, along with 433 emergency repair vehicles, 109 power generation vehicles, and 164 sets of generators, have been dispatched to carry out power repair work in the affected areas.

Since July 29, Beijing has been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the impact of Typhoon “Du Su Rui.” The prolonged and intense rainfall has led to a significant risk of disaster, affecting various infrastructure, including power lines, in several parts of the city.

Following the work deployment by the State Grid Corporation of China, as well as the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, State Grid Beijing Electric Power promptly activated its emergency plan for flood control. This included operational monitoring, mobilization of emergency forces, and customer service guarantee. Leveraging precise weather forecasts and early warning systems, the company continuously analyzed and assessed the situation to effectively respond to the impact of heavy rainfall. They swiftly organized specialized rescue and repair teams to address the challenges on the ground.

Considering the severe power supply situation in Fangshan, Mentougou, and other affected areas, State Grid Beijing Electric Power quickly dispatched professional repair personnel equipped with small generators, lighting sets, charging shelters, satellite communication vehicles, and satellite phones. A total of 36 emergency repair teams, comprising more than 1,200 personnel, were organized to carry out emergency repairs. Additionally, 433 emergency repair vehicles, 109 generator cars, and 164 sets of generators were mobilized, along with sufficient emergency repair materials. The teams are working relentlessly to restore the power supply and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

State Grid Beijing Electric Power’s efforts reflect their commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply, even in the face of natural disasters. Their timely response and efficient mobilization of resources demonstrate their dedication to the well-being of the residents in these affected areas.

As the operation progresses, the State Grid Beijing Electric Power remains vigilant and determined to restore normalcy as quickly as possible. They are constantly monitoring the situation and making every effort to minimize inconvenience caused by the power disruption.

The video footage produced by reporter Xu Jing, featuring Liu Shijiong, showcases the extensive preparations made by State Grid Beijing Electric Power to address the power supply challenges. The company’s swift response and deployment of resources testify to their dedication and professionalism.

Responsible Editor: Li Ji

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. Unauthorized usage will be subject to legal consequences, in accordance with the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

