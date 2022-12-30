PORDENONE. During 2022, 15,597 calls were received to the operations room of the Pordenone police station, an average of 42 per day, on 112 Nue (single emergency number), while 1,773 interventions were carried out.

This was announced by the commissioner of Pordenone, Luca Carocci, during the traditional meeting with the press at the end of the year. There were 38 people arrested (28 in 2021) of which 16 in flagrante delicto. There were 486 people reported (273 in 2021), 27,515 identified (twelve months ago there were 26,324). The vehicles checked were 14,198 (13,038).

During the year, 1,264 ordinances were issued, of which 512 for public order services. For the management of events, 24 technical discussions were held at the Police Headquarters. At the provincial level, 168 extraordinary territorial control services were carried out with the total use of 1,824 agents from the Police Headquarters, from the “Veneto” crime prevention department of the Padua Police and from operational first aid units.

During the year, the “captured” section of the mobile squad arrested 22 people in execution of their sentence (16 in 2021); the police commissioner issued 36 oral warnings, 70 repatriations with mandatory release papers, 33 warnings for stalking, 10 warnings for domestic violence, 5 bans on access to public places.

There were 29 people reported for detention for the purpose of drug dealing, 10 of whom were arrested. Furthermore, 5 measures were ordered to suspend the license pursuant to article 100 of the consolidated text of public safety laws and 32 orders from the questore were notified to leave the national territory within 7 days, as well as 2 accompaniments to the border and 6 to centers of permanence for repatriation, such as execution of the expulsion decrees issued by the prefect. During the year, 14 residence permits were revoked.