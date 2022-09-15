LORIA. Tragedy in Ramon di Loria, in via Campagna, just before 4pm where a man, whose personal details are not yet known, since he had no documents, was run over by a train on the Bassano – Venice railway line.

The alarm at the 118 operations center was given by the driver who blocked the convoy after the impact. On the spot intervened the agents of the railway police of Castelfranco. The identity of the victim is not yet known as he did not have any documents with him.

The main hypothesis is that it is an extreme gesture. The investment took place along the railway line, in the countryside with no level crossings nearby. Disruption to railway traffic currently completely blocked.