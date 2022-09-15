Home News Overwhelmed and killed by a train, Bassano – Venice line blocked
News

Overwhelmed and killed by a train, Bassano – Venice line blocked

by admin
Overwhelmed and killed by a train, Bassano – Venice line blocked

LORIA. Tragedy in Ramon di Loria, in via Campagna, just before 4pm where a man, whose personal details are not yet known, since he had no documents, was run over by a train on the Bassano – Venice railway line.

The alarm at the 118 operations center was given by the driver who blocked the convoy after the impact. On the spot intervened the agents of the railway police of Castelfranco. The identity of the victim is not yet known as he did not have any documents with him.

The main hypothesis is that it is an extreme gesture. The investment took place along the railway line, in the countryside with no level crossings nearby. Disruption to railway traffic currently completely blocked.

See also  Book Fair, Ferrero: "Less money than for the Carmagnola Pepper Fair"

You may also like

Ivrea, the ministry wants to buy the court,...

The revolt of gynecologists: “Torture against women to...

He is pushed to the ground and robbed...

Is Wang Huning helping Xi with this?Scholars predict...

A note stuck to the cell sets off...

2022 Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival Golden Autumn Consumption...

Choosing a New Scanner: A Complete Guide

Pension reform, Fornero law at the crossroads. All...

Taiwan Policy Act of 2022: AFP thinks U.S....

Don’t forget humanity – International

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy