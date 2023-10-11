Home » Ovs climbs to high altitudes with Deborah Compagnoni: ski and outdoor collection
Ovs climbs to high altitudes with Deborah Compagnoni: ski and outdoor collection

Ovs climbs to high altitudes with Deborah Compagnoni: ski and outdoor collection

Ovs lands on the snow and launches ‘Altavia by Deborah Compagnoni’, a ski and outdoor collection created in collaboration with the Italian ski champion Deborah Compagnoni.

The launch of the collection, designed for women, men and children, follows the expansion strategies of the group, which in recent seasons has expanded its product offering by including proposals dedicated to the world of outdoor and sport with particular attention – we read in the note from the group – “looking for materials and shapes capable of satisfying the specific needs of different activities”. In fact, for this collection Ovs has also thought about the green side of the product thanks to garments made with recycled polyester.

The collection, available from November in a selection of Ovs stores and on the website, has also been designed to meet high technical requirements: protection from wind, humidity and cold, but also ample freedom of movement, breathability and grip, and is therefore suitable for all levels of athletic preparation of those who practice skiing. “With these garments you can also ski at a competitive level, from a technical point of view the collection has nothing to envy compared to the sector leaders,” he commented Stefano Beraldo, CEO of Ovs, during this morning’s press conference. Two types of jackets are part of the collection, the protective shell, to be combined with the light down jacket, and the ski jacket. Which are combined with trousers, fleeces, thermal undersuits, socks, gloves and hats, also perfect to use for winter walks in the open air.

“I am very honored and proud to have collaborated with the Ovs team for the Altavia collection – states Compagnoni in a note – bringing all my experience both on a technical level, after many years of competitions and competitiveness, and on a stylistic level for those, like me, enjoys alpine skiing and ski mountaineering. Having contributed to the creation of women’s, men’s and children’s lines that combine design, performance and quality at an accessible price is a source of great satisfaction. Above all – added the athlete in the conference – because it is right that skiing is a discipline practiced by families and not an elite sport”.

To complete Ovs’ ski and outdoor offer, the ski collection is added to Altavia Lead and the collection Maui&Sonsdesigned for snowboarders.

At the same time, the group is working to implement and further improve the collections dedicated to trekking, biking and tennis: “When we tackle a new topic we must first know it in detail, relying on those who know it better than us, such as former athletes, technicians and producers”, declared Beraldo a Pambianconews. “We want to dress Italians in all areas. At the moment – ​​continues the manager – the idea is not to accompany us with other faces, but perhaps to continue with Deborah on other projects. When we thought of her we were looking for a combination of a character who said many things, in a natural and credible way, and who, with her experience as a sportswoman, brought technical skills.”

“Personally – concludes Beraldo – I saw in Deborah the desire not to collaborate exclusively as a face but to get involved by helping us develop a product of absolute quality for our customers, with a quality-price ratio that is the best that can currently be found on the market”.

