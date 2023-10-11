The Growing Crisis of Gambling Addiction: Expert Discusses Alarming Statistics and Warning Signs

Head of ASL for gambling addictions, Adriana Iozzi, recently addressed the growing concern of gambling addiction in an interview with Radio FirenzeViola. The issue has come to light following an investigation into Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli’s alleged involvement in gambling activities.

Iozzi highlighted that gambling addiction not only poses an economic burden but also a threat to physical health, as it impacts not only the individual but the entire family. She stated that this issue is expanding rapidly and expressed her concern over the current crisis. In 2022, collections from gambling reached a staggering 136 billion, surpassing the previous year’s total by 22.3%.

The illusion of winning and the belief that betting can bring in substantial earnings contribute to the allure of gambling addiction. Iozzi also shed light on the alarming rise of online gambling, which now represents 50% of the total gambling industry, amounting to 70 billion. Predictions estimate that by 2023, online gambling alone will reach 80 billion.

The influence of gambling addiction is also seeping into educational institutions. Iozzi mentioned that schools, partly funded by gambling revenues, have noticed clear signs of addiction among students. This reinforces the urgency to address this issue and implement preventative measures.

To combat this growing problem, Iozzi emphasized the availability of trained public services at a national and international level. She provided helpline contact details, urging individuals to seek free help for any type of addiction. The operators can be reached at 055 693 4430, and inquiries can be made via email at adriana.ghiozzi@usllivornocentro.toscana.it.

When asked about indicators of gambling addiction, Iozzi stressed that nobody is immune to developing an addiction. Individual factors, as well as family dynamics, can contribute to the development of addiction. Additionally, children tend to present signs through actions rather than verbalization. School difficulties, changes in behavior, and requests for money are among the key signs to watch for. Iozzi emphasized the importance of keen observation by parents, teachers, and coaches to identify these indicators and provide timely intervention.

As gambling addiction continues to spread like wildfire, it is crucial for society to address this issue collectively. Awareness, prevention, and accessible help services are key pillars in combating gambling addiction and safeguarding the well-being of individuals and families affected by this growing problem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

