Pacific Cycling Cycling Public Welfare Activity Set Sail on October 7

If you ride one kilometer, Pacific Ocean will donate ten yuan! The 13th Pacific Ocean Cycling Public Welfare Family Day will be held on October 7, 2023. The organizers call on the general public to ride together for public welfare, transform the motivation of loving life into real public welfare energy, promote the multi-bike sports, and continue to cycle love and hope!

Pacific Bicycle is a world-renowned manufacturer of folding bicycles, and one of the few companies in Taiwan that invests in the development of special-demand vehicles. It has been paying attention to the needs of diverse bicycle use and sports for many years, and calls on employees and riders to give back to the society with practical actions. In order to expand the benefits and influence of public welfare, the activity accepts vulnerable families (individuals) or organizations with specific use plans to participate in the donation proposal. This year, the list of selected recipients includes the Department of Physical Education of Taiwan Normal University, Taichung Slow Flying Family Care Association, Life Life Life Support Association and friends with cerebral palsy. At the same time, the event also encourages disabled friends to sign up for free, and ride out together to enjoy the fun of outdoor riding freely!

The riding routes are divided into the 12-kilometer leisurely ride group, the 25-kilometer health group, and the 75-kilometer Mercedes-Benz group. You can ride the highlights of Taoyuan’s coastal landscape, the most beautiful building in Yong’an Fishing Port and the green tunnel, and enjoy the vast scenery of rice waves in Xinwu. Local Hakka specialty food supplies. In order to promote “green and low-carbon action”, those who report to the venue by bicycle on the day of the event, the cycling mileage can be included in the calculation of charitable donations and receive a bonus mileage gift.

This year’s event venue is located in the Taoyuan Xinwu Agricultural Expo Environmental Education Park, which coincides with the exhibition period of the World Hakka Expo hosted by Taoyuan City. The Green Ark Pavilion in the park has a Hakka marine culture theme, and there are public welfare sharing sessions, riding fairs, and DIY at the conference site. Handmade courses and fun activities, as well as special-style fat card meals and band performances, the whole event is rich and promising.

This bicycle public welfare activity accepts registrations from now until September 20th. Friends who love cycling are welcome to invite friends and friends to spend a happy and meaningful weekend together! Activity time: October 7, 2023 (Saturday), 7:00 am – 3:00 pm, location: Taoyuan Xinwu Agricultural Expo Environmental Education Park. Event details and online registration: Please refer to the official website of Pacific Cycling for details.

With the call of “you ride a kilometer, the Pacific donates ten yuan” and invites the public to ride together for charity; the picture shows the photo of the 2022 event.Photo/Provided by Pacific Bicycle Co., Ltd.

The post The Pacific Cycling Cycling Public Welfare Activity set sail on October 7 and warmly invited Chinese people to participate in the grand event appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

