Chinese President Xi Jinping Absent from G20 Summit Amid Strained Relations with India

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Be Absent from G20 Summit in India due to Strained Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending this week’s G20 Summit in India amid ongoing strained relations between China and India. Instead, Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the September 9-10 meeting, as confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The bilateral relationship between the two countries has deteriorated primarily due to a border dispute that resulted in a deadly clash in the Ladakh region three years ago, claiming the lives of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. Tensions have further escalated over trade issues and India’s growing ties with China‘s rival, the United States.

Both India and China have expelled journalists from each other’s country, adding to the frictions. The countries also compete on various fronts like technology, space exploration, and global trade. India recently surpassed China as the world‘s most populous country, emphasizing the competition between the two Asian giants.

When asked about President Xi’s absence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declined to provide a response. However, Mao emphasized the importance of the G20 for China and stated that Premier Li Qiang would outline China‘s positions and proposals, promote cooperation, and address global economic and development challenges during the summit.

President Xi is not the only world leader to be absent from the G20 Summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing war crimes charges over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will also not attend. However, he is scheduled to travel to China next month.

Last month, Chinese and Indian military commanders met and pledged to maintain peace and tranquility along their disputed border, indicating their efforts to stabilize the situation. The Line of Actual Control separates the Chinese and Indian controlled territories in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a border war in 1962, and the current confrontation is taking place in Ladakh’s Aksai Chin plateau.

Aside from the impact on China-India relations, President Xi’s absence from the summit means no opportunity for interaction with US President Joe Biden. Relations between China and the United States remain at a record low, despite recent visits by US officials to Beijing. Speculation had been rife that a meeting between Xi and Biden would not occur, and Biden confirmed this by expressing his disappointment. It is uncertain when such a meeting might take place, and there are now doubts about Xi’s attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum leaders’ meeting in San Francisco in November.

