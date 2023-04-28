Pact for Life is renewed in Buenaventura

After the steps taken by the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace in Buenaventura, the illegal groups Shotas and Espartanos renewed their Pact for Life commitments.

The entity reported that in the coming weeks the mechanisms for participation in the urban peace process and the space for socio-legal discussion for peace will be installed, which will enable the reconstruction of the social and environmental State of law in Buenaventura.

In a statement released by said office, it is stated that “the high level of the armed groups Shotas and the Spartans renewed the Pact for Life agreed in September 2022.”

The pact between the two gangs, which had been agreed in September 2022, was broken a few weeks ago after the disappearance of one of its members.

Commitments

The entity indicates that the two gangs reaffirmed “commitments not to kill, not to disappear, not to torture and avoid armed confrontations with the public forces.”

In this sense, he reports that “They also ratified the Pact for Life which implies non-aggression between the members of both groups and the elimination of invisible borders between neighborhoods, which had been re-imposed in recent weeks in the city and prevented the free movement of citizens”.

On the other hand, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace states that “it will continue to be permanently present in the city, supporting the strengthening of community work and making diagnostic consultations that allow to inform the formulation of public policies coherent with the dreams of life that all the inhabitants of Buenaventura have”.

The foregoing, he explains, is part of the commitment of President Gustavo Petro that “has issued precise orders to speed up the comprehensive intervention of the Government in Buenaventura, confronting with institutional programs the roots of the profound inequality that has historically subjected the community of Buenos Aires”.

