Pakistan win against Bangladesh with another Babar Azam record

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Asia Cup Super Four stage match played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh won the toss and batted first, scoring 194 runs for the loss of ten wickets.

Pakistan fast bowlers once again put up an excellent performance and prevented Bangladesh from scoring big.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah did not let the visitors’ opening batting line-up run and sent four players to the pavilion for a total score of just 47.

Shakib-ul-Hasan and Mushfiqur-Rahim supported the team and formed a hundred-run partnership.

Captain Shakibul Hasan scored 53 runs and Mushfiqur Rahim scored 64 runs.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took four wickets, Naseem Shah took three wickets and Shaheen Afridi took one wicket.

In response, Pakistan team achieved the set target at the loss of wickets.

The highest score for Pakistan was Imamul Haq who was dismissed for 78 runs and Muhammad Rizwan played an unbeaten innings of 63 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Rizwan formed a partnership of 85 runs.

Although Pakistani captain Babar Azam could score 17 runs in today’s match, he broke another record of Virat Kohli.

Babar Azam became the fastest player to score 2000 runs as captain which was previously held by Virat Kohli who completed 2000 runs in 36 innings as captain.

