week preview kw 35 – wienkonzert.com

summer is slowly coming to an end, so welcome the concert autumn!

the schedules are slowly getting full again, the daily concert highlights are slowly coming back! speaking of highlights: quite unexpectedly announced “the doctors“ two gigs in the open air area of ​​the arena, both dates were sold out within a very short time. doesn’t matter, the money is much better invested if you go to “feist“ in gasometer – it will be wonderful!

would you rather sing yourself? then off to the arena on Friday, where the “karaoke bash“ and even if you don’t dare to go on stage, it will be a real party! speaking of festivals, as is well known, festivals should be celebrated as they come, for example on Saturday there is the “folk voice festival“ on the Jesuitenwiese in the prater but also on the danube canal in the height of the work that attracts „stromklang festival‘ with appearances by ‘oehl” and “brockhoff„!

there’s a lot more to come, of course, so listen through, get out there and enjoy the late summer gigs to the fullest!

hard facts:

28.08.2023 / searching for home / kramladen (fb-event)

29.08.2023 / mutant strain u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

29.08.2023 / mq court music: rawcat & missbunpun / museumsquartier (fb event)

08/29/2023 / the doctors / arena open air (fb event)

30.08.2023 / the doctors / arena open air (fb event)

30.08.2023 / lovesick radio / house of music (fb event)

31.08.2023 / feist / gasometer (fb-event)

31.08.2023 / 10 years of phat jam / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

31.08.2023 / improper generation fest / venster99 (fb-event)

08/31/2023 / annenmaykantereit / stadthalle (fb event)

31.08.2023 / daisy the great / chelsea (fb-event)

31.08.2023 / the hahas and the blablas u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

01.09.2023 / karaoke bash / arena (fb-event)

01.09.2023 / shock: curb u.a. / b72 (fb-event)

01.09.2023 / pointed sticks u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

01.09.2023 / metternich u.a. / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

01.09.2023 / umru u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

01.09.2023 / inspector deniz and the ding dongs u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

01.09.2023 / buskers festival / karlsplatz (fb event)

02.09.2023 / stromklang festival / the work (fb event)

September 2nd, 2023 / folk voice festival / jesuit meadow in the prater (fb event)

02.09.2023 / kantinenkonzert: voodoo jürgens / jedlersdorf (fb-event)

02.09.2023 / memoi, aex / kramladen (fb event)

03.09.2023 / codeine / chelsea (fb-event)

