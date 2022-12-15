A piece of the eastern suburbs of Palermo remains hostage to drug dealers. In Piazza Ignazio Calona, ​​the heart of the Sperone, the pushers ran a real drug supermarket, at all hours of the day. A maxi blitz had already started last year, but the drug company only stopped for a few days, then activities resumed unabated. And last night, the carabinieri of the Piazza Verdi Company arrested another 31 people. Among those arrested there are two families: husband, wife, mother, brothers, sisters. Unfortunately, the economy of a part of the Palermo suburbs continues to be based on drugs. And the children are watching. The pushers weren’t hiding: the police cameras filmed the drug dealers in action next to children playing. As if that criminal activity were the most normal thing. But no, some mothers rebelled and sent some precise indications to the carabinieri at the Brancaccio station. Another important contribution to the investigation.

Palermo, daughter of a drug trafficker inhales cannabis and ends up in a coma: she is just seven months old Except Palazzolo

December 14, 2022



The investigation by the carabineri of the provincial command directed by general Giuseppe De Liso, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, led to 14 measures in prison, 17 are under house arrest, for 8 suspects the obligation to sign was triggered. Buyers came from all over the province to buy drugs: cocaine, hashish, crack. The prices of drug dealers in the Spur were lower than in other areas of the city. Even the drug company has its own marketing strategies. And at the forefront were the women of the clans, they took care of the accounts and also of the conservation of the drug. The investigations of the Compagnia Piazza Verdi, led by Captain Aniello Falco, above all tell the great turnover of the drug dealers of the Sperone: one million and 800 thousand euros a year. Now, 1,650 cases of drug dealing are contested against those arrested.

General De Liso says: “The other night, the Sperone children were protagonists at the Christmas party we organized at the Teatro Massimo, they were seated in the royal box. Today, we gave them a great gift, giving back to the honest citizens of the neighborhood, of which there are many, a square free from drug dealers.For us, the fight against drugs is done like this: with repression, but also with prevention, working every day with citizens, especially the younger ones, who are the protagonists of many social activities in our stations. Just a few days ago, we donated books to the libraries of popular neighborhoods, a concrete way of saying that only a new culture can free the city from criminal organizations”