The Corno district dominated the relay and took second place in the arch behind the Duomo

FELT. Black clouds and a red flash. It is the evening of Santo Stefano’s dreams, which makes a masterpiece on the Saturday evening of the Palio, hoisting himself at the top of the partial classification after the first two races with 15 points thanks to the triumph of a masterpiece relay and a precious second place in the arc, unexpected and therefore even more beautiful, thanks to two internal archers.

The relay race in Piazza Maggiore

He chases the Duomo, only one point behind thanks to the victory of the archers and third place in the relay. More detached Castello, third at 10 (fourth in the arch and second in the relay), and Port’Oria, fourth with 9 points by virtue of the third place in archery and fourth in the relay.

The exultation of the archers of the Cathedral

The Palio therefore comes to life and now it’s up to the highlight day, that of Sunday, which will also see the celebration of the historical re-enactment, postponed due to the bad weather on Saturday, of the formal act around which the Palio revolves. In other words, the delivery of the keys to the city by Vittore Muffoni from Feltre to the Venetians Bartolomeo Nani. The day begins with the celebration of the traditional Palio mass at 10.30 in the Cathedral, presided over by Bishop Renato Marangoni.

A moment of the show in Piazza Maggiore

At the end there will be the blessing of the horses in the churchyard and the parade of the small historical procession. In the afternoon, the parade of the historical procession in full force starts from Campo Giorgio at 3.30 pm, to cross the center and end in Pra ‘del Moro at 5 pm. 2022 drape of the Feltre Palio.