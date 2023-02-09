Home News Palmira will have a strategic public transport system
Palmira will have a strategic public transport system

The Strategic Public Transportation System for Palmira (SETP) was included in the Nation’s multi-year investment plan.

In November of last year, Congressman Julián López, representative to the Chamber for Valle del Cauca, sent a letter to President Gustavo Petro requesting to include Palmira in the National Development Plan, an initiative that was supported by several Valle del Cauca congressmen.

“Without a doubt, this project represents a great advance in the development of mobility in Palmira in accordance with its true needs,” said López.

The congressman has proposed the construction of satellite terminals that are linked to the Strategic Public Transportation System (SETP), benefiting “Not only Palmira, as the center of the heart of the southeast of Valle del Cauca, but also Cali, Candelaria, Jamundí, Florida, Yumbo.

“It is not a whim, it is a regional need, it is a deep urban renewal of Palmira and I am glad that it is already included in the Multi-Year Investment Plan”, said Julián López.

Priority

The representative to the Chamber for Valle del Cauca said that, with the inclusion of the Strategic Public Transportation System for Palmira, the debate opens again if the most convenient thing for the city is the construction of a transportation terminal, “qualified by the experts as unfeasible due to its location and for being oversized, and for not solving the underlying problems of the city and leaving it in debt at 180 billion pesos.”

López said that his commitment and that of the Valle del Cauca bench, as well as that of the next mayor of Palmira, should be to take steps so that the national government complies with the resources for this work.

