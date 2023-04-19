Home » Paraguay and Brazil set tariff
News

Paraguay and Brazil set tariff

by admin
Paraguay and Brazil set tariff

Asuncion, National Radio.-The cost of the electricity service established by Paraguay and Brazil, corresponding to the 2023 rate, will be USD 16.71 kilowatt/month, confirmed this Tuesday in the Paraguaya Puede program, the general director of ITAIPU Binacional, Manuel María Cáceres.

The Unit Cost of the Electricity Service for 2023 was established at USD 16.71 per kilowatt/month, said the Paraguayan director. He highlighted that with this achievement, Paraguay and Brazil will access more than USD 400 million to implement new projects and continue works and socio-environmental responsibility programs.


See also  “Obiettivo Tricolore”, in Cortina sport and inclusion arm in arm

You may also like

Tiki González said the daily life of the...

Senator José Alfredo Gnecco would not resign from...

“Mixed solar eclipse” appeared in ancient Chinese books...

Online conference on current developments in the European...

18,750 CASES REPORTED IN ONE YEAR « cde...

Jardín Plaza reopens Bodytech

Karlsberg Brewery: “We have strengthened our competitive position”

Archery World Cup started

New law in Mexico: those responsible for maintenance...

Supreme Court: Written order issued for today’s hearing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy