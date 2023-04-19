Paraguay and Brazil set tariff

Asuncion, National Radio.-The cost of the electricity service established by Paraguay and Brazil, corresponding to the 2023 rate, will be USD 16.71 kilowatt/month, confirmed this Tuesday in the Paraguaya Puede program, the general director of ITAIPU Binacional, Manuel María Cáceres.

The Unit Cost of the Electricity Service for 2023 was established at USD 16.71 per kilowatt/month, said the Paraguayan director. He highlighted that with this achievement, Paraguay and Brazil will access more than USD 400 million to implement new projects and continue works and socio-environmental responsibility programs.