To discuss what policies to promote in bilateral trade, President Mario Abdo, National Foreign Minister Julio Arriola and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira met on Thursday; Arriola commented that they also discussed the Itaipu Treaty with his Brazilian counterpart and that they will continue to deepen the issue with the authorities elected for the next government.

He added that they talked about the inauguration of the Integration Bridge. Then, the foreign minister cited the advantages of the Carmelo Peralta-Puerto Mourtiño bridge, such as the free trade of soybeans to Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Finally, the Minister of Foreign Relations remarked that Brazil is an important trading partner, which is why imports and exports will be strengthened. When asked about the date of authorization of the Integration Bridge, he concluded that they would discuss it next month.