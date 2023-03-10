Scarlett’s products are a choice beyond mom’s expectations. Working with Song Jong Ki as a Star Ambassador was accompanied by an increase in product quality which was not a joke. Mom, I keep buying some of my favorite products, one of which is what motivates me to use skincare. Face masks from Scarlett are definitely worth a try, they make you addicted because you can immediately feel the results after using them and make your skin healthier.

Scarlett’s Face Mask for Youthful Facial Skin: Review Herbalism Mugwort Mask – Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask

Initially, I was confused about which variant to buy, after my mother read the contents, I was curious about both of them and immediately checked out both. Besides usually buying at online stores, mom usually buys at a cosmetics shop near the house. Because I’ve tried a number of previous products such as soap, body lotion, scrub to skincare from Scarlett, all of them keep on buying more because they feel they are suitable and the prices are still affordable for many people.

Apart from continuing to feel that Scarlett’s products have worked for mom, the campaigns and information shared on Scarlett’s social media have made mom more diligent in using her products regularly so that the results are also permanent and make the skin healthier. So, how about your first impression of the scarlett face mask, Herbalism Mugwort Mask – Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask.

Scarlett Face Mask, Herbalism Mugwort Mask (Rp. 75.000 100g)

At first, when mom opened it, the packaging was quite complete, there was a mini spatula, so it’s more practical, you don’t need to use a mask brush anymore. According to mom, the texture is not too thick, so it makes it easier to apply to the face. At first, I was a bit confused whether I had to apply it thinly or thickly? It turned out that Mommy also saw some info on Scarlett’s Instagram, for how to use the right face mask.

So not too thin or thick to cover the facial skin. After everything dries for about 20 minutes, my face feels tight but it doesn’t feel like it’s been pulled. When mom held it, it was a bit stiff and she immediately wiped her face to rinse. Dry with a towel just touch gently press the face, not rub.

Honestly, mom prefers this type of mask, which frankly is very practical to use. It turns out that after rinsing the face feels cleaner, because it’s like the claim to help soothe facial skin. Especially if you often do outdor activities, it will really help to maintain the elasticity of your facial skin, and brighten it because of pollution and dust outside the house.

Sometimes I feel that my skin tone is uneven, there are parts that are covered with a hijab, using a scarlett Herbalism Mugwort face mask can help restore my skin color to its original state. If you touch your face after using the mask, it feels soft and supple. After routine use, mommy feels that her skin is brighter too. Don’t forget to use basic skincare and keep using a sun screen so that problems with facial skin don’t return.

Incidentally, for the problem of pimples, the time has passed, only just before menstruation, 1-2 pimples appear. For skin recovery so that it is smooth and does not leave marks, as well as helping acne to subside, you can use the Scarlett Herbalism Mugwort face mask regularly, well, 2-3 times a week.

Contents of Scarlett Herbalism Mugwort Mask

Scarlett Herbalism Mugwort Mask can be used to treat oily skin, large pores, acne and blackheads. Scarlett Herbalism Mugwort Mask contains Mugwort Extract, Vitamin C, Glutathione, Niacinamide, Bamboo Charcoal, Allantoin, Chlorophyllin, Green Tea Powder.

Benefits of Scarlett Herbalism Mugwort Mask

1) Mugwort Extract has a calming effect on the skin

2) Vitamin C helps increase collagen production

3) Glutathione and Niacinamide help reduce blemishes on the skin and brighten skin tone

4) Bamboo Charcoal is effective in helping to clean the skin

5) Allantoin helps maintain moisture and softness

6) Chlorophyllin and Green Tea Powder as good antioxidants for anti-aging

Masker Wajah Scarlett, Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask (Rp. 75.000 100g)

One more facial mask from Scarlett, which has a different function, to make the face much more moisturized without forgetting the other benefits for bright and healthy facial skin.

The need for skin hydration is one of the most important in making a youthful face. Because skin that tends to dry also results in premature aging characterized by the appearance of fine wrinkles.

Scarlett Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask, the packaging also has the same small spatula, the texture of this face mask is different, it’s gel and it’s more transparent. When you use it, you feel like you feel cooler on your face like there is cold air, it’s not sticky on your face and it’s easy to apply. It’s a little more bouncy like a slime toy, so it can be kept out of reach of children.

After using it, mommy feels fresher, and her skin is quite moisturised. The benefits of the mask itself are highly recommended for routine use so that facial care is also maximized. If friends want to maintain skin elasticity and avoid fine wrinkles while also helping disguise it is perfect to use the Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask. Of course, it is accompanied by basic routine care as well as sunscreen, because masks are also an additional or booster for facial treatments that have been used so far optimally.

Kandungan Scarlett Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask

Scarlett Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask can be used to treat dry, dull, irritated and sensitive skin. Scarlett Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask contains Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Grape Fruit Water, Seven Berry Extract, Ginseng Extract, Centella Asiatica, Rose Flower Water, and Allantoin.

Manfaat Scarlett Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask

1) Niacinamide helps brighten skin

2) Vitamin C helps increase collagen production

3) Grape Fruit Water helps keep the outer layer of the skin hydrated

4) Seven Berry Extract as an antioxidant on the skin to help fight free radicals that cause premature aging such as wrinkles, dullness and uneven skin tone

5) Ginseng Extract helps visibly reduce wrinkles

6) Centella Asiatica Extract is a good antioxidant

7) Rose Flower Water can help reduce redness and swelling of the skin

8) Allantoin helps keep skin moist and soft

Scarlett’s products are indeed increasingly loved by the people of Indonesia, not only because of the widespread promotions but the target market is clear with satisfying benefits. With the presence of Scarlett, people believe more when using regular skincare products will help take care of the face better than not using skincare. The ingredients taken also have a good effect for consistent use.

The use of masks regularly is of course very beneficial when we have carried out basic care for facial skin. Actually, for the beginning, you don’t need multiple layers of care, you just need to keep your skin hydrated, clean your skin and moisturize your skin, plus using a mask at least 2-3 times a week.

When we want additional skin care needs, it can be accompanied by serum or essence that maximizes facial skin regeneration. The choice of face masks from Scarlett is quite complete, all we have to do is choose according to our needs. When mommy is in menstruation or menstruation, she can use Herbalism Mugwort Mask to help avoid acne. When outside of your monthly period, you can use the Seriously Soothing & Hydrating Gel Mask to keep your skin more elastic, moisturized to keep your skin healthy and youthful.

When you buy it for the first time, make sure to buy the original product. Well, you can immediately check the authenticity of Scarlett products here, and also pay attention to the shelf life when the product has been opened, only about 6 months.

Purchases can be made directly at the official reseller and check the official store here. So, the benefits of the scarlett face mask can really be felt and optimal.

How to use: – Do a skin test first by applying the mask to the skin behind the ear or the inside of the elbow. Because it contains several ingredients that are herbal in nature, so the skin reaction in each person can be different.

– Take the mask with a mini spatula.

– Spread the mask all over the face. Leave the mask for 15-20 minutes and rinse thoroughly.

– Continue facial care with toner, serum and cream.

After use, of course, it is still accompanied by the use of skincare as usual, well, I hope that more and more people are concerned about skin health and using routine skincare so that they stay young longer.

Hopefully useful, healthy greetings everyone