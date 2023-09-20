PARAGUAY WITHDRAWS 100% OF EBY POWER TO ARGENTINA « News cde

INTERNATIONAL (special envoy) Starting today, Monday, Paraguay will withdraw 100% of the energy that corresponds to it from the Yacyreta Binational Entity. This was announced by the government last week, in the midst of the tense discussion about the collection of tolls for the use of the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway by Argentina.

“We decided to stop selling energy to Argentina, we will consume it locally and sell the surplus to Brazil, which does comply,” said President Peña in an interview with CNN, during his trip to NY.

For his part, the president of ANDE, Felix Sosa, had already announced that the state company in his charge has the technical conditions to withdraw the total energy that corresponds to Paraguay.

“The EBY does not receive necessary income from Argentina. For this reason, it is convenient for ANDE to increase its withdrawal to obtain financial resources and thus sustain operational and administrative functioning, and not depend on them,” he had stated before the press.

