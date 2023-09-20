Home » PARAGUAY WITHDRAWS 100% OF EBY POWER TO ARGENTINA « News cde
News

PARAGUAY WITHDRAWS 100% OF EBY POWER TO ARGENTINA « News cde

by admin
PARAGUAY WITHDRAWS 100% OF EBY POWER TO ARGENTINA « News cde

INTERNATIONAL (special envoy) Starting today, Monday, Paraguay will withdraw 100% of the energy that corresponds to it from the Yacyreta Binational Entity. This was announced by the government last week, in the midst of the tense discussion about the collection of tolls for the use of the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway by Argentina.

“We decided to stop selling energy to Argentina, we will consume it locally and sell the surplus to Brazil, which does comply,” said President Peña in an interview with CNN, during his trip to NY.

For his part, the president of ANDE, Felix Sosa, had already announced that the state company in his charge has the technical conditions to withdraw the total energy that corresponds to Paraguay.

“The EBY does not receive necessary income from Argentina. For this reason, it is convenient for ANDE to increase its withdrawal to obtain financial resources and thus sustain operational and administrative functioning, and not depend on them,” he had stated before the press.

comment

comment

See also  Langhe model: the Canavese wine bank is born at the castle of Masino

You may also like

Fire at Recycler in Montana Vista Prompts Evacuation...

Diana Fuentes proposes a productive, entrepreneurial and safe...

Over 110 Countries Confirm Attendance at 3rd “Belt...

Criminal record extracts for work in kindergarten will...

Command appoints new director of the San Pedro...

Santo Domingo Supports US Request for Multinational Force...

Yopal, prosecuted subject who attacked his partner with...

China Cracks Down on Overseas Fraud Networks, Highlighting...

Reactions to MV trend: AfD wants to govern,...

The shortest marriage in the world, the husband...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy