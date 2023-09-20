Fire at Recycler in Montana Vista Prompts Evacuation in El Paso County

Fire at Montana Vista Recycler Causes Evacuation

MONTANA VISTA, EL PASO COUNTY – A fire broke out at a recycler in Montana Vista, causing the immediate evacuation of the surrounding area, according to the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD). The thick smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles around, including Juárez.

The EPFD was quick to respond, joined by the El Paso and Horizon Fire Departments, in their efforts to extinguish the flames that were engulfing a recycling/kaftan yard. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an EPFD spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

This alarming incident occurred at the intersection of Tierra Patino Lane and Tierra Venado Drive, just a few blocks south of Montana Avenue. Concerned residents from nearby neighborhoods were forced to evacuate as a precautionary measure, while emergency responders worked tirelessly to control the situation.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time. The EPFD urges residents to stay away from the affected area until further notice, as hazardous materials within the yard have the potential to exacerbate the situation.

Local authorities and fire departments remain on high alert, constantly monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both residents and emergency personnel. The EPFD assures the public that they are working diligently to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further.

As the smoke continues to billow from the recycler, nearby businesses and schools have been advised to keep their doors closed and windows shut. Air quality in the area is a concern, and health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Traffic in the vicinity of the incident has also been affected, as roads have been temporarily closed to allow unobstructed access for emergency vehicles. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene is deemed safe.

Authorities are reminding residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or potential hazards that may have contributed to the fire. Investigations are still ongoing, and any information from the public may prove vital to determining the cause of this devastating incident.

The EPFD will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. The safety of the community remains their top priority, and they urge residents to follow official instructions and stay informed through reliable sources.

For now, the people of Montana Vista and its neighboring areas anxiously await the containment of this destructive fire and the return to normalcy.

