Parallel incursions, works by Gam di Roma on Elba – News

Twenty masterpieces by artists who marked the history of art between the end of the 1800s and the beginning of the 1900s and who had a link with the island of Elba: Vincenzo Ciardo, Antonio Ciseri, Giovanni Fattori, Edoardo Gordigiani , Llewellyn Lloyd, Plinio Nomellini, Telemaco Signorini. It is Incursioni parallele, an exhibition of works belonging both to the collection of the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome and to the collection of the Pinacoteca Foresiana in Portoferraio (Livorno) where the exhibition, curated by Valentina Anselmi and Giovanna Coltelli, is hosted until to November 5th.





There is an apparent contradiction in the title, the organizers explain: “If, in their equidistance, the straight lines never meet, the incursion instead has an opposite meaning, that of a real clash. And yet, in this context of apparent irreconcilability of the two terms, a dialogical relationship is established, a reciprocal exchange which makes art the creator of a journey towards a new point of view of its history, at least of that landed on the Island of Elba. Like novel pirates, the curators, both from Elba, dived into the deposits of the museums in which they work in search of treasure.The booty collected was meticulously selected in parallel.Artists who have marked the history of the art between the end of the 1800s and the beginning of the 1900s and which had a link” with the largest of the islands of the Tuscan archipelago.



