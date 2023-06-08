Parents are fighting too! Volunteering business opportunities for the college entrance examination is amazing | College Entrance Examination | Volunteer Reporting

After the college entrance examination, filling in volunteers has become a technical job, and it has also spawned a new industry: education consultants. Experts believe that the root cause of involution is not the gaokao, but the widening gap between rich and poor in China and fear and anxiety about social inequality in China.

On June 7, 2023, the college entrance examination begins. After several years of hard work, tens of millions of students have worked hard for this hurdle. However, after the college entrance examination, students and their parents are faced with another problem: filling in their volunteers.

According to a survey conducted by the Lu media “21st Century Economy”, paying to fill out voluntary reports has become a hot business, and many businesses use the idea of ​​”a good test is worse than a good report” as a publicity gimmick, attracting many students and parents.

According to the report, such consultation fees usually range from 2,000 yuan to 20,000 yuan. With such a high fee, are the reference answers for voluntary submissions accurate? The answer is: not necessarily.

The report pointed out that the practitioners of these consulting agencies are also good and bad, and some of them come in temporarily to make a fortune. Some staff members can’t even explain the majors offered by the university. “I asked about the difference between electronic science and technology, electronic information science and technology, and electronic information engineering. He said that these three majors are similar.” And this company The agency charges as high as 10,800 yuan.

The report believes that the main reason for this situation is that the primary goal of these institutions is to improve the admission rate, rather than ensure that every point is not wasted. This has also led to a lot of “high score low take” phenomenon.

However, it can be seen from the above phenomena that the academic competition of Chinese teenagers is getting bigger and bigger, and the number of applicants for the college entrance examination of about 13 million this year has also set a new historical record. It can be predicted that when they graduate, they must have the experience of “crossing a single-plank bridge” to find a job.

As for the reason for this situation, Xiang Biao, director of the Institute of Anthropology at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, told DW that, intuitively speaking, this is related to the large-scale enrollment expansion of Chinese universities since 1999. Getting into college has gotten easier, but the competition has gotten tougher.

Everyone wants to get into a good school so that they can find a good job in the future. Some college students who enter the “secondary school” prepare for the postgraduate entrance examination very early, because they feel that otherwise there will be no good job opportunities.

Xiang Biao said that although there are many reasons for the involution of young people, the root cause is the widening gap between the rich and the poor after the reform and opening up of the Communist Party of China, as well as the fear and anxiety about the inequality in Chinese society.

Parents realize the importance of seizing high-quality job opportunities and entering high social status, and invest in their children’s future at all costs. This unequal environment makes everyone hope to be admitted to a good university and live a life of urban white-collar workers. This kind of homogeneous social consciousness leads most people to be dissatisfied with their current life, and pursue to become “superior”, without thinking about the reasons behind it and the methods to change their surrounding environment.

A few days ago, data released by the Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China showed that the youth unemployment rate in China has reached 20.4%, which is also the highest value ever recorded. Xiang Biao believes that such a high youth unemployment rate means that there are no opportunities for involution. What they do with their lives will be a new question.

