Even the Ministry is aware of how precious the paths are for nature tourism. For this reason, it has put more than 800 thousand euros in the hands of the Belluno Dolomites National Park, to be distributed throughout the territory to improve and strengthen a network that only within the boundaries of the protected area has over 300 kilometers of Cai trails, various educational paths created directly by Park authority and numerous itineraries curated by local voluntary associations.

Such a wide range of trails constitutes an element of tourist attraction, but its considerable extension also entails a great commitment to guarantee its full efficiency. For this reason, two loans arrived from Rome, respectively of 400 thousand euros and 410 thousand euros, with co-financing to CAI, Municipalities and Unioni Montane to be used by 2023 for maintenance interventions. To make the best use of these funds, the Park convened a coordination meeting last June with all the CAI sections operating in the Belluno area, the Region, the Province and the Bim Consortium. The sections of the CAI have been entrusted with identifying the needs for intervention in the area of ​​their competence.

On the basis of the indications provided by the Alpine Club, the Park will co-finance the interventions carried out by the CAI, the Mountain Unions or the municipal administrations on the paths that cross the territory of the fifteen Municipalities that are part of the protected area.

A small part of the resources has already been allocated: 23 thousand euros to the Cai di Feltre for the maintenance of the path number 802 that goes up to Erera and of the path 851 on Pizzocco; at Cai Belluno 12 thousand euros for interventions on the access path to the 7 ° Alpini refuge.

A series of other things are in motion: “With the Belluno administration we are already far enough ahead for the restoration of the Ardo path, which from its confluence with the Piave leads into the Park”, says the president of the Ennio Vineyards. «We have an open reasoning with Gosaldo for the restoration of the“ Forgotten Mountain ”, another concerns Pian Fontana, but we are also stimulating the municipalities outside the Park through the involvement of the mountain Unions».

The thought is turned to the tourist product: «We cannot think of having a path set up and not next to it, because maybe we are outside the Park. So we are doing this team reasoning and I am convinced that by the end of the year a significant part of the resources of the two-year period will be put in motion, to be ready in order to start with the construction sites when the season reopens “, says the president Ennio Vigne. . He adds: «The Park’s commitment to support the maintenance of the path network has always been significant over the years. Thanks to these extraordinary loans of over 800 thousand euros we could intervene in an even more incisive and effective way on the paths, which are not only the essential prerequisite for guaranteeing the usability and access to our territories by visitors, but also an extraordinary heritage. historical-cultural ».

Among the most recent initiatives we can mention the agreement between the Park and the sections of the Cai di Belluno, Feltre, Longarone, Oderzo, Agordo and Val di Zoldo, signed in 2018 and then renewed annually, which provides for the disbursement of 32 thousand euro per year for interventions on paths, bivouacs and other structures at the service of hikers.